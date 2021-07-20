Top Health Officer Orders Australians: "Don't Have A Conversation" With Each Other

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The chief health officer of New South Wales gave a press conference telling Australians that they shouldn’t “engage in conversation with each other,” even if they’re wearing masks, in order to reduce the transmission of COVID.

Yes, really.

Dr. Kerry Chant made the remarks in response to people in NSW being ordered to comply with yet another lockdown triggered by just a handful of new cases, which included a man in Cootamundra who visited a Woolworths supermarket, Pizza Hut restaurant, petrol station and Officeworks store.

“Whilst it’s human nature to engage in conversation with others, to be friendly, unfortunately this is not the time to do that,” said Chant. “So even if you run into your next door neighbor in the shopping center…don’t start up a conversation, now is the time for minimizing your interactions with others, even if you’ve got a mask, do not think that affords total protection, we wanna be absolutely sure that as we go about our daily lives we do not come into contact with anyone else that would pose a risk,” she added.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA.



In addition to officials telling people they shouldn’t talk to their friends and neighbors, those living in or those who visited the affected areas are now under a minimum 7 day stay-at-home order, while masks will again become mandatory masks for teachers and high school students.

Twitter users reacted to the statement by pointing out that this represents a new level in the complete inhumanity of lockdown.

“Their desperation is front and centre. They’re either running out of time or they’re going insane right in front of our eyes,” commented British pop due Right Said Fred.

Their desperation is front and centre. They’re either running out of time or they’re going insane right in front of our eyes. — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) July 20, 2021

As we have previously highlighted, Australia has imposed innumerable brutal lockdowns, some of the most draconian in the western world, in the disastrous pursuit of a ‘zero COVID’ policy.

Alice Springs, a town in Australia 800 miles away from the nearest city went into full lockdown last month after just a single new case of COVID-19 was detected.

As we reported earlier this month, COVID-19 lockdowns were found to have been a major contributing factor to a doubling in attempted suicides of those aged between 5-25 in Australia.

