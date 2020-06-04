Top NYC Health Official Says "Racism" To Blame For Imminent COVID Spike (Not 1000s Of Demonstrators Gathering in Close Proximity)

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A top health official in New York says that if there is a second spike in coronavirus cases, “racism” will be to blame, not thousands of demonstrators gathering in close proximity.

Yes, really.

Mark D. Levine, the Chair of the New York City council health committee, tweeted, “Let’s be clear about something: if there is a spike in coronavirus cases in the next two weeks, don’t blame the protesters. Blame racism.”

Let's be clear about something: if there is a spike in coronavirus cases in the next two weeks, don't blame the protesters.



Blame racism. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 3, 2020

This is the same guy who back in February urged New Yorkers to congregate in large numbers to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year parade as a show of “defiance” against the COVID-19 “scare”.

In powerful show of defiance of #coronavirus scare, huge crowds gathering in NYC's Chinatown for ceremony ahead of annual #LunarNewYear parade. Chants of "be strong Wuhan!"



If you are staying away, you are missing out! pic.twitter.com/NGBUAfHWpl — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) February 9, 2020

For weeks, the left and the media denounced and publicly shamed anti-lockdown protesters for “killing granny” because they violated the ‘stay-at home’ order.

They did this despite many of the protesters across the country staying inside their vehicles during the protest.

The media also venerated health workers for counter-protesting the ‘stay-at-home’ dissidents.

Meanwhile, literally thousands upon thousands of Antifa and Black Lives Matter demonstrators staged mass protests, some of them violent, and were lauded by the left and the mainstream press.

As we document in the video below, health workers even staged a photo-op where they applauded left-wing activists for flagrantly violating ‘social distancing’ rules.

Because, apparently, coronavirus is ‘woke’ and takes a break from infecting people, so long as they’re championing anti-American causes.

