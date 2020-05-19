"Toto, We Ain't In 'Flatten The Curve'-Land Anymore..."

Authored by Doug “Uncola” Lynn via TheBurningPlatform.com,

On Viral Attacks by Benevolent Benefactors

"What catches us by surprise hurts us double." – Seneca "Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience. They may be more likely to go to Heaven yet at the same time likelier to make a Hell of earth. This very kindness stings with intolerable insult. To be “cured” against one’s will and cured of states which we may not regard as disease is to be put on a level of those who have not yet reached the age of reason or those who never will; to be classed with infants, imbeciles, and domestic animals." – C.S. Lewis, God in the Dock: Essays on Theology (Making of Modern Theology)

I remember once in college we had a class discussion on how ancient Rome expanded primarily out of fear of being conquered. In other words, the Romans believed their best defense was a strong offense: they engaged in the hostile takeovers of their enemies to avoid being conquered themselves.

This calls to mind the interaction between the emotion of fear and how it relates to the survival instinct. Undeniably, these will often supersede the loftier considerations of ethics and law; and they apply equally to individuals, gangs, groups, corporations, cults, and governments.

The desire for control is rooted in fear and perhaps greed. In many cases, these may even be rooted in pride.

There are also physical, and perhaps spiritual, aspects to these principles having to do, ultimately, with domains; or realms. Therefore, it becomes like the animal kingdom whereby the strong prey on the weak and when carnivorous beasts battle over territory.

The Giant Vampire Squid Cult has been consolidating global power for decades. It knows it’s outnumbered and the only way it can survive is through deception and by spinning narratives designed to trick those who threaten them (i.e. you) into granting them the permission to rule.

Upon gaining control of the entertainment, business, and political realms, The Cult has advanced only those who have demonstrated their allegiance. Those who don’t obey are shunned, banished, or imprisoned like former Trump advisors Paul Manafort and Roger Stone; while others who stray off the reservation are “expired” (think Seth Rich).

The reason daily events are so dire at present is because The Cult has consolidated power, through technology, to the extent they don’t believe they need our permission any longer. It’s why their “noose” is now tightening around our necks in the form of societal restrictions. Or as musician Frank Zappa once stated:

The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.

The COVID-19® deception was brilliant in that it accomplished multiple evil objectives all at once. The Coronavirus® pinprick collapsed the Economic Everything Bubble and deflected blame away from the bankers who blew it up. At the same time, it turned martial law into self-quarantine and abolished the First Amendment rights of American citizens including the free exercise religion, the freedom of speech, and the right peaceably assemble… all under the arbitrary mandates of Social Distancing®. Additionally, cash has been transitioned into a viral threat – thus paving the way to a new digital world order; and the end of privacy.

But what was especially sinister about the COVID-19® deception is how it activated the fear and survival instincts of people in order to turn on each other.

In an article I posted early last month entitled: “April Fools: In the New Age of Deception, Coronavirus has Hastened the Old Collectivism”, I discussed how a friend had hysterically berated me via text because he learned I hosted a meeting with five other people on private property. My “friend” said I was endangering others. In that article, posted on April Fool’s Day, I concluded with these final words:

In a few months, if not weeks, this guy will be begging for Government As God to save him, and, in so doing, I have no doubt he’d sell me out to any governing authority for any reason. We’re about to enter into a real Walking Dead scenario and the Dark Powers will be getting years of mileage out of COVID-19 in every aspect of post-American life. Truly, the new age will be delivered by concentrically tightening circles of control – like a noose. The Powers That Be have successfully divided and dispersed what they have deemed a threat: the American people. All that remains now is the conquering, and it will come in waves, or seasonal cycles.

Not long after that piece was posted, a video went viral of a caucasian woman yelling at some caucasian kids for enjoying their lives instead of acting like submissive quaranteenagers. In the post, the woman was dubbed a “Karen”. I thought that was kind of funny because, in my head, I heard “Karen” the same way Ray Liotta’s character yelled at his wife (played by Lorraine Bracco) toward the end of the movie “Goodfellas”.

Next, I read an article entitled: “The Difference Between a ‘Karen’ and a ‘Becky,’ Explained” which defined a “Karen” as a white woman who purposely “weaponizes” her “privilege”.

So I’ve since learned the label of “Karen” began as a means to advance identity politics and was later reassigned to sarcastically disparage the New American Stasi for squealing on their neighbor’s COVID-19 Social Distancing® infractions. A few examples include “The Babylon Bee” satire website reapportioning “KAREN” into Knowledgeable Actors Reporting Edict Noncompliance and jokingly imagining a Facebook button that would allow Karen’s to brand on social media any postings of potentially Coronavirus-infected children playing too close together outdoors.

And, like Pepe the Frog during the 2016 Presidential Election, it is humorous how online memes are battling back against the various “thought-control” mechanisms that have been propagated under the “virtue signaling” guises of political correctness, identity politics, and, most recently, the COVID-19 mandates.

What is NOT funny, however, are the extreme measures currently being undertaken by those with whom the Karen’s collude. In an American Thinker article entitled: “Police State Dry Run a Huge Success”, the author has collated over 100 linked examples of government authoritarians using COVID-19 to override the constitutional rights of U.S. citizens. These infractions have occurred under the guise of protecting Americans from getting sick and/or sickening others:

We’ve been physically and verbally harassed, threatened, fined, detained, arrested, jailed, and/or placed in forced quarantine. Business licenses have been revoked. Going to work without the permission of the government is now a crime. So is going to the park or a beach. Children playing together is also in defiance of the government. So is placing flags on the graves of veterans. The list of infractions goes on and on and on and on. Examples read like the manifesto of a demented madman…

Any student of history can understand what is happening currently because it’s happened before. And for those readers who want to gain some additional insights on how seemingly good people can pave the road to hell on earth via their good intentions, please read a previous article I wrote entitled “The “Experimenter”: Understanding Why Shit Happens and How Conformity Kills”. These were the final words from that piece:

To understand the future we must look to the past. History repeats, thus, ignorance is no excuse. Multiple illustrations over the last century demonstrate how it often became fashionable for people to blindly submit to authority, or conform to group influence, instead of accepting the evidence of their own minds. This is, after all, how shit happens.

When the elite billionaires and financial pimps print fiat money they are, in unreality, creating power out of thin air. Yet, it requires the trickery of what economists call “confidence” – which is, in essence, our full cooperation.

Truly, the plebeians were purchased with the money they earned and the taxes they paid. They were tricked into selling themselves. Yet, Fractional Reserve Banking was a ruse that required our compliance. Those contracts of indebtedness did not sign themselves. The same can be said about the War on Terror®, The Patriot Act®, the Troubled Asset Relief Program® (TARP), et al. We voted for those and our leaders bestowed them in the name of Democracy.

“It’s good for you”, our leaders said.

And, now, it’s happened again with COVID-19®. This time, once more, our Benevolent Benefactors claim to be protecting us from something they say is dangerous.

Except, the COVID-19 virus has never been isolated. PCR tests show RNA/coronavirus (genetic) components that exist in a large percentage of the human population. Hence, the more tests, the more positives. It’s also why so many deaths brought about by so-called “co-morbidities” has occurred with people showing the (likely pre-existing) RNA/coronavirus/genetic components in their blood. And many died when ventilators blew out their lungs in accordance with Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

All of this occurred rapidly throughout multiple regions of the world.

Pandemic defined:

Occurring over a wide geographic area and affecting an exceptionally high proportion of the population

Hence, the John Hopkin’s online/live Coronavirus maps and dashboard: Because perception is reality in the electronic age.

It was all planned.

In past articles, I’ve explained various reasons why Covid-19 fails the “Sniff Test”, including the October, 2019 Bill Gate’s Foundation and John Hopkin’s sponsored “Event 201” pandemic exercise held in New York City.

Moreover, in my most recent piece entitled “Suspicion and Skepticism are Vaccines for Deception”, a Rockefeller-Foundation-commissioned 2012 pandemic plan named “Lock Step” was explored along with the eerie predictive pandemic programming in the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremonies.

In that article, I decided not to include any discussion of a 2009 disaster movie called “2012” which described a planetary alignment bringing about the demise of the world’s population – except for the wealthy elite who (in a perverse retelling of Noah’s Ark) escaped in gleaming high-tech ships; and, of course, prior to the establishment of a “New World and the coming of the Age of Aquarius”.

In the opinion of this blogger, these foretellings are reminiscent of the famous Sherlock Holmes quote:

“How often have I said to you that when you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth? We know that he did not come through the door, the window, or the chimney. We also know that he could not have been concealed in the room, as there is no concealment possible. When, then, did he come?” – Doyle, “The Sign of the Four”, ch. 6 (1890), Doubleday p. 111

When, then, does coincidence become conspiracy and predictions prove planning?

I ask this because another recent headline has again revealed why 2012 was a prophetic year – and, obviously, not only for the Mayans: It has been revealed that a “strange comic book” was “commissioned for publication by the European Union in 2012” and it “eerily predicted almost exactly what has unfolded with the Covid-19 global pandemic”:

The comic book, titled ‘Infected’, was a production of the European Commission’s international cooperation and development arm. It was not intended for widespread public consumption, but instead to be distributed inside EU institutions… ...The graphic novel depicts scientists inside a lab in China experimenting with deadly pathogens... ...The story features the transmission of a novel virus from animals to humans in a crowded wet market... ... “Indeed, imagine if you were infected in this market by a new contagious agent.” says the UN’s chief advisor on contagious diseases, adding “You probably wouldn’t even realise it until the end of the incubation period.” The publication suggests that air travel would exacerbate the spread of the disease, with the character adding that “You’d have headed back to Europe, the US, Latin America, or Australia as planned via an international airport.” The cartoon depicts the failure of a global health organisation to act quickly enough to stop a pandemic... ... It also predicts draconian safety measures, including social distancing, which make everyday life “totally unbearable”...

The hits. They just keep on coming.

Also in my “Suspicion and Skepticism are Vaccines for Deception” article, I linked a “COVID LOCKDOWN THE PLAN” video by Deborah Tavarres of StopTheCrime.net. In that video, it was claimed the globalists and governing health authorities had placed agents in every state and nearly every county of the nation.

I honestly believe I’ve identified a main player in the county I’m located now who was born overseas and graduated from schools on the Left Coast. This person was appointed as county health director in 2017 and acts as a suppressive buzzkill (voice of doom) whenever good news breaks out in the area.

In the wake of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolfe’s” recently decreed draconian COVID-19 “emergency powers, I researched his Secretary of Health, Rachel Levine, and it appears the Ivy League-educated Levine was also appointed to her high post in 2017.

Is it possible “health agents” have been strategically appointed in states and counties throughout the United States? Is it a mere matter following the yellow-brick road to find the high-tech wizards hiding behind their proverbial curtains?

Regardless, whether by coincidence or conspiracy... you can’t argue with success. And, as they say, timing is everything.

And, Toto, we ain’t in “Flatten the Curve®” anymore.

Because every single time, whenever positive information is reported, or when states like Florida and Georgia reopen, you can cue the agents of doom with headlines like: “COVID-19 resurges in reopened countries; Wuhan sees first cluster in a month”:

The World Health Organization on Monday called for continued vigilance as several areas that have eased lockdown restriction began to see a resurgence in COVID-19 cases—and the United States begins unbuttoning as well.

The headlines crash in waves. Good news acts like a tide receding which is, then, followed by tsunamis of doom spewed forth by local, state, national, and global health authorities.

Recently, on the national stage, a “whistleblower” named Dr. Bright has warned of our “darkest winter”. Oh, the irony, it’s just too much: “US immunologist warns of ‘darkest winter’ if virus rebounds”:

WASHINGTON (AP) — America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic. Immunologist Dr. Rick Bright makes his sobering prediction in testimony prepared for his appearance Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Aspects of his complaint about early administration handling of the crisis are expected to be backed up by testimony from an executive of a company that manufactures respirator masks.

Furthermore, just when it appears the Coronaviruses may be melting under the spring sun, multiple diagnoses fall like rain and leak under the COVID-19 umbrella. One of the latest newly-coined Orwellian appellations identifies “cascading symptoms”:

… In adults, COVID-19 had been linked in dozens of medical studies to other life-threatening symptoms, including strokes, heart damage and brain swelling. …“At the outset, we were told to watch out for headaches, fever and a light cough,” recalls Sylvie Monnoye, a family doctor in central Paris. “Then they added a runny nose and a scratchy throat. After that, digestive problems, including stomach aches and severe diarrhea.” The list kept growing: skin lesions, neurological problems, sharp chest pains, loss of taste and smell. – A feeling of confusion – “We started to think that we should suspect everything,” Monnoye said, dressed from head-to-toe in protective wear.

Moreover, in this very month of May, there have been reports of kids hospitalized with a disease “possibly related to COVID-19”. Kids. A disease. Related to COVID-19. Why, it’s a veritable hat-trick of hysteria and if that doesn’t fire up a new army of Karen’s, nothing will.

So I ask you, Dear Reader: Do you believe in coincidences?

Because, if not, then you just might be a conspiracy theorist critical thinker.

It has become clear there is an agenda behind COVID-19® and it’s being marketed and sold by the Benevolent Benefactors for our protection. But the ploy is, of course, for their benefit; not ours.

You want faster internet? You GOT it! “EVERYONE’S WI-FI WILL NOW IMPROVE IN A HUGE WAY”:

Consumers are connecting more devices to their home broadband networks with demand skyrocketing for certain online services. Video calls have replaced face-to-face interaction with colleagues, family, and friends alike. Stay-at-home entertainment is booming. For example, there has been record numbers of people using Steam – a popular online PC game store. There was a time more than 24.5 million players were logged on at the same time. Online grocery stores have also not been left out. There has been a significant surge in business, with tens of thousands of customers waiting for hours in virtual lines. This has made policymakers to bolster the Wi-Fi networks. The Federal Communications Commission is expected to approve a plan to augment WiFi capacity. The FCC’s 5G Fast Plan…

All praise to the “policymakers”! There is NO need to read the fine print of U.S. House Bills like “H.R. 6666 – a devil of a COVID-19 government surveillance plot”:

According to H.R. 6666’s text: The taxpayer funds will be used to “trace and monitor the contacts of infected individuals, and to support the quarantine of such contacts, through mobile health units and, as necessary … at [citizens’] residences.” That means government comes to your home, taps on your door and demands you take a COVID-19 test. And if you test positive, that means the government makes sure you stay at home. How? Good question. Good unanswered question. Good chillingly unclear question. The top dogs at the Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are in control of disbursing the $100 billion to local governments to carry out the COVID-19 testing — more specifically, to “hire, train, compensate and pay the expenses of individuals” to staff mobile health units and to knock on citizens’ doors and to enforce compliance with quarantining.

Step right up and the Benevolent Benefactors will begin to protect, heal, and even cure you, and your loved ones, with “500-million pre-filled COVID-19 vaccine ‘injection devices”’:

The U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have just put out a press release that is absolutely jaw dropping, but so far hardly anyone is talking about it. According to the press release, a 138 million dollar contract has been awarded to ApiJect Systems America for two projects known as “Project Jumpstart” and “RAPID USA”. Apparently the goal of these projects is to have vast numbers of “injection devices” ready to go once a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.

And know that your Wartime President is gonna get G.I. Joe to save your kids first, and then you, whether you like it or not:

If you’re wondering why a US Army general is getting involved with the GlaxiSmithKline vaccine push, it’s because Trump has just announced he’s going to “rapidly mobilize” the US military to distribute the vaccine, according to CBS News…

Hail to the Vaccine Czar and “Operation Warp Speed”!

“Operation Warp Speed” is operating largely independently of the existing White House coronavirus task force, which is also shifting its focus toward vaccine development. The initiative is being promoted by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and involves officials from the Defense Department and the Department of Health and Human Services. On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said a vaccine would not be available by the beginning of the next academic year. “The idea of having treatments available or a vaccine to facilitate re-entry of students into the fall term would be something that would be a bit of a bridge too far,” he said, “even at the top speed we’re going.”

Would you be surprised if our Benevolent Benefactors heroically beat the deadline? Me too.

The Russiagate®, Ukrainegate®, and FISA Abuse® scandals were all just smoke and mirrors. They were like a murder mystery stage play held in a haunted house last Halloween. In truth, these Reality TV shows served as cover to what was actually going on behind the scenes. Even now, as headlines about Trump’s former National Security Advisor, Mike Flynn, and the presidential prescriptions of hydroxychloroquine take precedence over “two trailblazing COVID-19 researchers dead in a month”:

Outside of academic circles, Dr. James Taylor and Dr. Bing Liu were relative unknowns. Inside of the scientific community, however, the two had achieved something like rock-star status. And now, within a period of 30 days, both young men are dead at a time when their talents are needed most… …“The cause of James’ death is not yet known, and given how overwhelmed the medical profession is in Baltimore, we may never know,” stated the website of Galaxy Project, using the coronavirus as an excuse for not being able to dig deeper into the death of a colleague. “Given how quickly this overtook him it is very unlikely to have been COVID-19.”… …According to his obituary on the Johns Hopkins University website, Taylor was “a trailblazer in computational biology and genomics research,” who made a significant contribution as a “scientist, teacher, and colleague.”… …On March 19, the researcher asked a seemingly innocuous question on his Twitter page: “Can we talk about genomic data sharing for #covid19 #SARSCoV2 research?” Judging by the feedback, the question proved to be a loaded one… …At this point the reader may be asking, ‘Ok, so what. What significance is there to a group of researchers having trouble getting access to the genome structure of the coronavirus?’ The problem is that it could mean the difference between being able to develop a vaccine for the disease and not… …On May 2, Liu, a 37-year-old assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine (UPSM), was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at his townhouse in an upscale suburban neighborhood of Pittsburgh…. …So what we are left with, at a time when the world is desperately searching for a way to combat Covid-19, is the legacy of two trailblazing researchers who were both working towards ways of better understanding the disease…

So when, then, does coincidence become conspiracy and correlation equal causation?

Would you be surprised either way? Me too.

What remains to be seen, however, is if The Cult has truly consolidated enough power and if more than enough people will have been awakened prior to the demise of their cellular communications and internet service.

In the end, however, no matter what happens, The Giant Vampire Squid Cult will only win the wind. They’re not near as smart as they think they are and they’re also realizing they haven’t fooled as many as they thought.

Regardless, the Cult is blinded by its own fear and survival instincts. With only one eye to see where it was going, it set its sight on the wrong destination. Like sand escaping through clenched fists, they failed to realize the best things in life are priceless.

Maybe their symbols will secure their demise after all. Until then, let their lies, tokens, and idols be smashed, at the very least, by online memes. Humor is a powerful force; and funny too.

Nevertheless, when considering recent judicial decisions in Texas and Wisconsin, it still appears the U.S. Constitution remains the most effective weapon in the people’s defense.

An encouraging example was found in Texas, recently, when a beauty salon owner named Shelley Luther was set free after making her stand against the “unconstitutional lockdown”:

… when constitutional rights are at stake, courts cannot automatically defer to the judgments of other branches of government. When properly called upon, the judicial branch must not shrink from its duty to require the government’s anti-virus orders to comply with the Constitution and the law, no matter the circumstances.” ….The American Revolution was fought during a smallpox epidemic that killed one-third (33%) of those who caught the disease. Covid-19 kills less than 1% of those infected. Come on, open the country again.

Of course, the Benevolent Benefactors, and their minions, will continually express envy at China’s ability to lockdown their nation and “protect” their citizens slaves.

Here is what Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers had to say after his state’s supreme court overturned his recent unconstitutional Stay-at-Home® decree:

“We cannot let this ruling undo all the work we have done and all the sacrifices Wisconsinites have made over these past few months,” Evers said during Thursday’s Democratic Radio Address. “We need everyone to continue doing their part to keep our families, our neighbors, our healthcare providers, as well as our communities, safe by continuing to stay safer at home, practice social distancing and limit travel.” …”Just because the Supreme Court says it’s OK to open, doesn’t mean the science does,” he continued. “Folks, deadly viruses don’t go away on their own, and they don’t go away because the Supreme Court says so.”

Wake up, America. Before it’s too late.