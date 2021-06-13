'Touch The Ballots, Go To Jail': AZ Lawmaker Warns Biden AG As Audit Showdown Brews

An Arizona state Senator has warned US Attorney General Merrick Garland that he'll 'spend time in prison' if he interferes with the 2020 post-election audit, after Garland announced on Friday that the Justice Department will look into whether any federal laws were broken - and claimed the state was employing 'abnormal' methods.

"Some jurisdictions, based on disinformation, have utilized abnormal post-election audit methodologies that may put the integrity of the voting process at risk and undermine public confidence in our democracy," said Garland.

State Rep. Wendy Rogers pushed back, tweeting: "You will not touch Arizona ballots or machines unless you want to spend time in an Arizona prison," adding "Maybe you should focus on stopping terrorism."

The audit, conducted by Senate Republicans and authorized by Senate President Karen Fann, is the country's longest-running active 2020 election review, according to NBC 12.

Garland did allude to a letter to Fann in May from the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. The letter expressed concern that the audit leader's plan to canvass door-to-door for voter information might amount to voter intimidation. Fann responded that the plan had been scrapped.

According to Garland, audits like Arizona's will face federal scrutiny, "to ensure they abide by federal statutory requirements to protect election records and avoid the intimidation of voters."

Garland also said the DOJ would "publish guidance explaining the civil and criminal statutes that apply to post-election audits."

Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward reacted to Garland's warning, tweeting: "Seems Merrick either wants to ignore or forgot all about the US Constitution."

Is Garland worried about something?