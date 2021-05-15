Train Company Apologises For Using Phrase "Ladies And Gentlemen" During Announcement

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A government-run British train company has issued an apology after one of its conductors used the phrase ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ during an announcement, causing a passenger identifying as ‘non-binary’ to take offence and make a complaint.

The passenger, who happens to be a ‘LGBT rep’ for the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union, immediately took to Twitter to whine about the ‘incident’.

The company, London North Eastern Railway, immediately apologised and said “Train Managers should not be using language like this.”

A train company has apologised following a complaint from a non-binary passenger after the conductor greeted customers by saying "good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls." pic.twitter.com/E1kmtmMh56 — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) May 13, 2021

Good lord, the horror of the language that was used:

You’d be forgiven for thinking this Train Manager had unleashed a tirade of abuse.



“should not be using language like this”



He’d actually said “Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls”



Identify however you like, but can we stop this nonsense? https://t.co/KuA4hLIQ8O — Mark Jenkinson MP (@markjenkinsonmp) May 12, 2021

Stop pandering to this nonsense. Your announcer said nothing wrong. Laurence's complaint is ridiculous. No one was excluded or discriminated against. Just do your job of running trains on time and leave the woke politics to someone else with nothing better to do. — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) May 12, 2021

Turns out Lawrence is an LGBT union rep for the RMT. He could have taken his concerns privately but no he wanted his 15 minutes of fame. — Phillip Marvell (@philmarvell) May 13, 2021

yes i was thinking this its a good job we are not on the titanic i wonder if he would have turned down the life rafts as none apply . — Sandra H20 (@SandraH10347464) May 13, 2021

Perhaps LNER should decide who its core customer base is before going full woke:

Hi - regular passenger here. I really like it when your staff are human and light hearted like this, and would very much prefer it if you didn’t forbid them from doing so or require them to talk like scripted robots. Thanks! — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) May 13, 2021

I am concerned that you say train managers should not be using language 'like this'. Can you clarify please? Why are you asking the service this person was on? Do you intend telling the train manager that they are not to use normal language that everybody understands? — poppycat (@poppyca28972829) May 12, 2021

And while LNER appears desperate to extend ‘inclusivity’ to the ‘non-binary’, not so much when it comes to the disabled or simply ‘ladies’:

I've never received such a grovelling apology, despite as a disabled passenger, repeatedly being treated appallingly by rail services.



& neither has my daughter, who as a young woman, was left stranded alone in London last year, after her last train was cancelled.



Why is that? — Miki Clem Fandango 💙 (@MikiB007) May 12, 2021

That's because companies like this don't actually care about real inconvenience & hardship. What they care about is the perception of it, and the fleeting recognition they get from pandering to people who are, ultimately, impossible to please. Sorry to hear about your situation. — Jason From Merivale (@FromMerivale) May 14, 2021

It seems the hurt feelings of a spoilt little brat are more important 😕 — Joel Newnham (@newjoel) May 14, 2021

Perhaps the Department For Transport and the train company should be focusing more on getting its trains running again after massive disruption caused by severe safety issues, rather than pandering to woke Twitter trolls.

