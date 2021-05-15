print-icon

Train Company Apologises For Using Phrase "Ladies And Gentlemen" During Announcement

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, May 15, 2021 - 09:20 AM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A government-run British train company has issued an apology after one of its conductors used the phrase ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ during an announcement, causing a passenger identifying as ‘non-binary’ to take offence and make a complaint.

The passenger, who happens to be a ‘LGBT rep’ for the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union, immediately took to Twitter to whine about the ‘incident’.

The company, London North Eastern Railway, immediately apologised and said “Train Managers should not be using language like this.”

Good lord, the horror of the language that was used:

Perhaps LNER should decide who its core customer base is before going full woke:

And while LNER appears desperate to extend ‘inclusivity’ to the ‘non-binary’, not so much when it comes to the disabled or simply ‘ladies’:

Perhaps the Department For Transport and the train company should be focusing more on getting its trains running again after massive disruption caused by severe safety issues, rather than pandering to woke Twitter trolls.

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

*  *  *

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

0