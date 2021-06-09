"True Dat N***a" - Shocking Text Messages Show Hunter Biden Repeatedly Using The 'N-Word'

Authored by Rusty Weiss via ThePoliticalInsider.com,

The Daily Mail has revealed shocking text messages from Hunter Biden showing him using racial slurs and repeatedly using the n-word with his white lawyer in conversations.

The news comes just days after his father, President Joe Biden, gave an emotional speech on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, in which he condemned racism.

Corporate attorney George Mesires, who is white, is allegedly referred to in the text messages multiple times as being black or referenced as a variation of the n-word.

Hunter Biden’s text messages were, based on reporting by the Daily Mail, discovered on the 51-year-old’s infamous laptop, which was allegedly “abandoned” at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019.

The news sparked the hashtag #RacistHunter to begin trending in social media, according to Forbes.

Imagine if this were Trump's kid. *Just imagine.*🔻https://t.co/QS5P4UMm33 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 8, 2021

Hunter Biden’s Racist Text Messages

Hunter Biden’s text messages purportedly show the President’s son flippantly making use of the n-word with his white lawyer.

In one exchange in January of 2019, it is reported he told Mesires, “I only love you because you’re black” and peppered in the phrase, “true dat n***a.”

In another, allegedly from December of 2018, one month earlier, Biden jokes with his lawyer, “How much money do I owe you. Because n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.”

Hennessy, according to the Urban Dictionary, is a “liquor targeted towards black people.”

“That made me snarf my coffee,” his lawyer replies.

Hunter then adds, “That’s what im saying ni…” likely cutting off the use of the n-word yet again.

This is what @jaketapper is tweeting about after news broke about Hunter Biden’s use of the N-word. Would he ignore the story if it was about Don Jr? Why isn’t Jake offended? Is Jake a racist? https://t.co/CIhbtX0FpX — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 8, 2021

Race Has Been A Central Element Of The Biden Presidency

President Biden has made race a central element to his presidency from day one, making policy decisions based on the view that white supremacy is the biggest threat this nation faces.

He seems to have ignored the white supremacy coming from his own son.

In another text message to Mesires, Hunter Biden writes, “I only love you because you’re black.”

The Daily Mail also claims Biden shared a meme of his father hugging former President Barack Obama with the caption:

Obama: Gonna miss you, man Joe: Can I say it? Just this once? Obama: *sigh* go ahead Joe: You my n***a, Barack.

Turns out when Joe Biden was telling us what a racist country America is, he had someone very near & dear in mind. https://t.co/15EjQRXXwh — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2021

Critics couldn’t help but notice the obvious, predicting that the media would largely ignore the shocking text messages from Hunter Biden, something they would never do if Donald Trump Jr. or Eric Trump had flippantly made use of a variation of the n-word.

In fact, the mainstream media would be plastering images of these text messages all over their networks and newspapers on a 24/7 cycle if Hunter’s last name was Trump instead of Biden.

Representative Byron Donalds (R-FL) jabbed the President by calling Hunter Biden’s text messages “the REAL Jim Crow 2.0.”

“I look forward to seeing wall-to-wall coverage and outrage from the Democrats on these offensive and racist comments from the President’s son,” Donalds tweeted, knowing full-well it will never happen.

The REAL Jim Crow 2.0



I look forward to seeing wall-to-wall coverage and outrage from the Democrats on these offensive and racist comments from the President's son.@Yamiche @AprilDRyan @donlemon @morningmika https://t.co/Ulz812eXP1 pic.twitter.com/eHyhzubupT — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) June 8, 2021

Social media stars the Hodge Twins, joked, “Not surprised by Hunter Biden saying the N-word multiple times in writing … the man smoked parmesan cheese.”

The President has himself made controversial statements on race in the past.

That includes comments going all the way back to when he argued desegregation would mean his children would be forced into a “racial jungle,” and up to his most recent campaign when he told African-American voters “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote for him.