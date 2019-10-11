Trump Accountant Ordered To Give Tax Records To House Oversight Panel

President Trump on Friday lost an appeal to stop a House subpoena of his tax records from Mazars USA, his longtime accountant.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in a 2-1 decision to uphold a lower court ruling requiring the firm to turn over eight years of accounting records, meaning that unless the full court reconsiders the decision or the US Supreme Court blocks it, Trump will lose control of his records.

The judges rejected arguments by Trump's legal team that the House Oversight and Reform Committee chaired by Elijah Cummings (D-MD) had no legislative reason to obtain the tax information.

"Contrary to the President’s arguments, the Committee possesses authority under both the House Rules and the Constitution to issue the subpoena, and Mazars must comply," wrote US Circuit Judge David Tatel.

Break: DC Circuit upholds House subpoena seeking Trump records from Mazars, his accounting firm /// Panel was skeptical Trump would prevail https://t.co/QDn2lkhqmn pic.twitter.com/8NB2Gt2c3a — Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) October 11, 2019

DC Circuit majority's dig at Judge Neomi Rao's dissent: "Unable to prevail under the test the Supreme Court has enforced for more than a century, the dissent moves the goalposts." Ruling: https://t.co/2y68ocKw6a pic.twitter.com/WqQDMnatid — Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) October 11, 2019

The ruling follows a Monday order by a federal district court that Mazars turn over Trump's tax records to New York state prosecutors - a move which was blocked in a last-minute repreive for the president.