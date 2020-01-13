Trump Blasts Bloomberg's "False Advertising", 'Mini Mike' Responds

Having spent more money on ads than the rest of the Democrat field combined (as we noted , Bloomberg admitted over the weekend that he's "spending all his money to beat Trump", Mike Bloomberg's media presence may be starting to get to President Trump.

In a twin-tweet to kick off the week, the president took aim at "Mini Mike" claiming "false advertising" over his healthcare plan:

Mini Mike Bloomberg is spending a lot of money on False Advertising. I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare, you have it now, while at the same time winning the fight to rid you of the expensive, unfair and very unpopular Individual Mandate, and, if Republicans win in court and take back the House of Represenatives, your healthcare, that I have now brought to the best place in many years, will become the best ever, by far.



I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions, the Dems will not!

But Bloomberg (or rather his team we suspect), responded, calling for the president to address them directly next time...

@ us next time https://t.co/RpRxsp2IFe — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 13, 2020

We suspect it won't be long before he does.