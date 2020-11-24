Trump Blasts "World's Most Overrated General" After Mattis Urges Biden To "Eliminate America First" Policy

Update (0910ET): It didn't take long for President Trump to respond to General Mattis' comments:

That says it all about Mattis. Obama fired him. I should have fired him sooner. Did best work after he was gone. World’s most overrated general! https://t.co/2i4jPWAAPA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Ouch! Who's the mad-dog now?

* * *

As Summit News' Steve Watson detailed earlier, globalist general James Mattis has called on Joe Biden to ‘eliminate’ the America first policy instituted by President Trump where foreign policy is concerned, claiming that it has ‘damaged’ US national security.

Mattis, who served as Secretary of Defense under Trump from 2017 until last year, is still annoyed that Trump refused to carry on the endless war policy in the middle east, instead ordering troop drawdowns.

In an op-ed published by Foreign Affairs, Mattis writes that “The United States today is undermining the foundations of an international order manifestly advantageous to U.S. interests, reflecting a basic ignorance of the extent to which both robust alliances and international institutions provide vital strategic depth.”

“In practice, “America first” has meant “America alone.” That has damaged the country’s ability to address problems before they reach U.S. territory and has thus compounded the danger emergent threats pose,” Mattis also claims.

The retired four star general then effectively calls on Joe Biden to take America back to the mire it was in after the Bush and Obama administrations.

“In January, when President Joe Biden and his national security team begin to reevaluate U.S. foreign policy, we hope they will quickly revise the national security strategy to eliminate “America first” from its contents, restoring in its place the commitment to cooperative security that has served the United States so well for decades,” Mattis writes.

“The best strategy for ensuring safety and prosperity is to buttress American military strength with enhanced civilian tools and a restored network of solid alliances—both necessary to achieving defense in depth,” he adds, echoing the neo-conservative advocation of interventionism and ‘peace through strength’ (war) doctrine.

Mattis also threw in a dig at Trump’s coronavirus response, noting “The pandemic should serve as a reminder of what grief ensues when we wait for problems to come to us.”

Mattis earlier this year compared Trump to a ‘Nazi’, and called the President a threat to the Constitution, yet here is is literally calling for the next President to ‘eliminate’ America first.

It is no surprise that such characters are again circling the halls of power with the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency.

Joe Biden set to appoint another compromised SIMP for China. Imagine my shock. pic.twitter.com/8bjvKDzCQn — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 23, 2020