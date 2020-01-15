Trump 'Broke The Chinese Communist Party' With Phase One Trade Deal: Bannon

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon says that President Trump's hard-line tactics in the US trade war with China has paid off, telling CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday that Trump "stood up for the tariffs and he broke the Chinese Communist Party."

"Today you're what President Trump is going to do. It's the beginning of the end of the managed decline of the United States. It was [Trump's] tariffs. He went against all economic orthodox, and was lambasted by the financial press. He stood up for the tariffs, and he broke the Chinese Communist Party." -Steve Bannon

Bannon also warned Apple that Trump may "drop the hammer" if they don't work with authorities to unlock iPhones belonging to the Pensacola Naval Air Station shooter.

"If I were the guys at Apple I would pay attention to President Trump’s tweets," he said, adding "I would treat his tweets like a papal bull."

As an aside, one can't help but speculate that Bannon and Trump are headed towards a reunion at some point...