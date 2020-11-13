Trump Campaign Drops Lawsuit Seeking Arizona Ballot Review

As President Trump's Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters earlier today, the president still expects to serve a second term. However, the campaign's strategy of filing lawsuits to point out inconsistencies and highlight suspicious incidents reported by pollwatchers suffered another setback Friday when the campaign dropped its lawsuit

"Since the close of yesterday’s hearing, the tabulation of votes statewide has rendered unnecessary a judicial ruling as to the presidential electors," the Trump campaign wrote in a filing. However, the campaign still wants a ruling on requests to reiew two down-ballot races.

The Arizona lawsuit was initially filed Saturday. It alleged some voters had been confused on Election Day, and that some ballots in Republican-leaning parts of the state had been misreported by the counting machines.

The campaign lasered in on these so-called "overvotes" (a mislabel applied by the machine). But while some were found, the number hasn't risen to the level where it's close to the margin between the two candidates. During a 6-hour hearing yesterday, a lawyer for the Trump campaign walked back its request and said it would only file a complaint if the votes exceeded the margin of victory, since Trump can't win more than 100% of the overvotes.

Lawyers for Maricopa County and the Secretary of State said 191 ballots were flagged by the machines as 'overvotes'.

Fox News infamously enraged President Trump when it projected Arizona for Joe Biden on election night, and the president has continued to hurl bombs at Fox, even managing to undercut the company's share price. The secretary of state for Arizona on Friday affirmed that the margin remains just over 10,000 votes.