Trump Campaign Highlights Alleged Dead Voters Casting Ballots In Pennsylvania

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump’s campaign on late Wednesday highlighted several alleged cases of deceased people voting during last week’s presidential election in the key state of Pennsylvania.

“Voter records show someone used the identity of John H. Granahan of Allentown, Pennsylvania to vote in the recent election, even though Granahan died in May 2019,” the campaign said. “The Dusckas Martin Funeral Home and Crematory ran an obituary of Granahan’s death when he passed away.”

The campaign noted that Judy Presto of Southpark, Pennsylvania, died in 2013, adding that “someone registered her to vote in September 2020 and cast a ballot under her name in last week’s election.” It also included an obituary of Presto published by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at the time.

“Elizabeth Bartman of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania is shown as having registered to vote in September 2020 and cast a ballot in last week’s election, even though she died in 2008,” Trump’s campaign also said. Her obituary was published by the Philadelphia Inquirer 12 years ago.

The office of Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State hasn’t yet responded to a request for comment as of Thursday morning and has not issued a public response to the campaign’s latest claims in other news outlets.

The campaign, hours before sending out that news release, asserted that deceased voters cast ballots in Georgia as well. Georgia is also considered a key swing state. The campaign also noted that obituaries for the alleged deceased voters were published in local news outlets such as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office, which handles elections, had not responded to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Both Pennsylvania and Georgia were called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden by major news outlets. The Epoch Times has not declared either Biden or Trump a winner in either state pending the outcome of investigations, legal challenges, and the Electoral College rendering the final say on the presidential race.

Biden currently leads Trump by about 50,000 votes in Pennsylvania and by approximately 24,000 votes in Georgia, according to data from each respective state’s election agencies. Trump’s team has filed a number of lawsuits in both states, as well as in Nevada, Arizona, and Michigan. They have also requested recounts in Georgia and Wisconsin.

Counting in Pennsylvania is still ongoing. York, Bucks, and Chester counties were not able to finish sorting out a combined figure of about 16,000 provisional ballots on Wednesday, county officials said. About 10,000 mail-in ballots that were received by counties three days after Election Day ended are part of a GOP challenge to the U.S. Supreme Court that includes several attorneys general from Republican-led states.