Trump Campaign Raises $46 Million In Q4 As Bernie Dominates Democratic Fundraising

Fresh from his heart attack - but still deemed healthy enough to be President by his doctor - socialist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is leading Democratic presidential candidates in fundraising numbers, bringing in $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, his campaign announced Thursday.

Sanders was able to garner 40,000 new donors on the last day of this quarter alone, according to his campaign.

However, not all the Democratic contenders are having such luck. As a reminder, on December 27, less than a week before the end of Q4, Elizabeth Warren's campaign announced it had brought in $17 million.

"So far this quarter, we've raised a little over $17 million. That's a good chunk behind where we were at this time last quarter," Warren's email to supporters said.

The fundraising stats seem to reflect the odds too...

The top 3 Democratic candidate fundraisers in Q4:

Bernie Sanders: $34.5 million

Pete Buttigieg: $24.7 million

Andrew Yang: $16.5 million

The biggest spender of the Democratic field was billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who just announced his candidacy before Thanksgiving, with political advertisements this year reaching $155.3 million at the end of 2019. But, as the chart above also shows, it's hot helping Bloomberg's polling or odds.

But, as Democrats unleashed their impeachment charade, The Donald Trump 2020 Campaign raised a whopping $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

As SaraACarter.com's Jennie Taer reports, in total, the campaign raised over $143 million last year.

“Democrats and the media have been in a sham impeachment frenzy and the President’s campaign only got bigger and stronger with our best fundraising quarter this cycle.”

“President Trump’s unprecedented fundraising is testament to his wide grassroots support and his stellar record of achievement on behalf of the American people,” Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement Thursday.

Staggering $46M raised by @realDonaldTrump in Q4 2019.



Jaw-dropping $102.7M CoH.



This is JUST CAMPAIGN fundraising and doesn’t include RNC. That will be HUGE too.



Big response to POTUS record.



Dems impeach & Trump gets stronger!https://t.co/TRtmJNV1Se — Brad Parscale - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) January 2, 2020

Pollster Jonathan Zogby told The Washington Examiner:

“You really see the genesis of why Trump was elected in 2016 and will probably not be hampered by the Democratic impeachment and wins reelection in 2020.”

According to most polls, the President will likely go head to head with former Vice President Joe Biden.

There are 306 days until the 2020 presidential election.