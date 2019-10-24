Trump Cancels All Admins' NYT, WaPo Subs: "Will Save 100s Of 1000s Of Taxpayer Dollars"

In what we are sure will be "hair-on-fire" screamed about as 'tyrannical-book-burning', President Trump has reportedly planning to instruct federal agencies to not renew their subscriptions to the New York Times and the Washington Post.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in an email Thursday:

“Not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving - hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars will be saved."

The decision comes days after the president cancelled the White House’s print subscriptions to the Post and the Times after expressing frustration with their coverage.

“We don’t even want it in the White House anymore,” Mr. Trump said of the Times during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that aired Monday night. “We’re going to probably terminate that and the Washington Post. They’re fake.”

Additionally, The Journal reports that a White House official confirmed that print editions of the Times and the Post weren’t among the newspapers delivered to the White House on Thursday.

And while liberals use "fact checkers" to force advertisers to boycott "right wing" websites/newspapers, President Trump's response is even cleaner: "your subscription has been terminated."