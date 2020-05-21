Trump: China Is "Desperate" For "Sleepy Joe Biden To Win"

Perhaps this November, China will be the new "Russia" in terms of blame-game for outside electoral interference?

President Trump fired off a late-night tweet Wednesday saying China hopes to see presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden take the White House so Beijing can could "continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades."

"China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades, until I came along!" the president said in the provocative tweet.

China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades, until I came along! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

This follows earlier Trump tweets charging Beijing with a carefully orchestrated "disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe" which he slammed as "a disgrace."

"It all comes from the top," the president added of China's coronavirus cover-up efforts. "They could have easily stopped the plague, but they didn’t!"

But Trump's late night post certainly wasn't the first time China and the November presidential election was invoked.

Donald Trump can deflect and shift blame all he wants, but the hard truth is he failed to protect our nation from the worst public health and economic crisis in our lifetime. pic.twitter.com/5kHQnJrK2a — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 14, 2020

Biden, for example, recently released an ad which charged that Trump has been too weak on China amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and distastrous economic and unemployment fallout.

As multiple recent polls have suggested, anti-China sentiment among the American public is on the rise in the wake of the corona-crisis, and clearly both candidates' teams are not only clearly aware, but hope to tap into the growing anger.

Via The Intercept

However, a series of China-focused ads out of the Biden campaign have already backfired to a large degree, given the progressive wing of Biden's constituency are already calling them "racist and xenophobic".