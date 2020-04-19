"Trump = Death" - Pro-Immigration Protesters Dump Body-Bags Outside Trump's NYC Hotel

Pro-immigration protestors dumped fake body bags on the sidewalk outside of the Trump International Hotel & Tower New York on Saturday in response to President Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Less than a dozen protesters were seen outside of the hotel, located on 1 Central Park West, New York, NY, holding signs with fake body bags at their feet to symbolize COVID-19 deaths in the city and across the country.

Protesters held signs that read: "Trump/Pence OUT NOW!" and "Trump=Death."

Attached to the fake body bags was a note that read: "THIS REPRESENTS IMMIGRANTS WHO DIED OF COVID19 IN ICE CUSTODY."

Another note read: "THIS REPRESENTS 1000+ HEALTH CARE WORKERS WHO DIED of COVID19."

The small group of protesters went by the name "Refuse Fascism." Ruptly interviewed several of them that had this to say:

"He [President Trump] is completely incompetent at his job. He tries to pretend like it's 1980s board room, and it's not. You do not gamble with people's lives. That is morally bankrupt. Granted, he barely had any morals to begin with, but still," said Vanessa, a protester. Christian, another protester, said, "He is using this virus as a pretext. If we don't stand up now, we may not have a democracy. He may use this as a way of fully putting a fascist agenda, which is anti-women's rights, which is anti-free speech, which denies that there's climate change in the same way that he denied there was an issue with this virus until it was too late. Until it was locked in." "All of these things have led to more deaths, more illnesses, more economic damage. If it wasn't for the Trump-Pence regime, we wouldn't be anywhere near this bad. That's why we're out here; to draw attention to that. And we're going to keep drawing attention to that," he added.

Earlier, President Trump lashed out at Democrats in an epic tweetstorm, saying they delayed virus relief.

"No matter what you do for the Do Nothing Democrats, no matter how GREAT a job you are doing, they will only respond to their Fake partners in the Lamestream Media in the negative, even in a time of crisis," Trump said. "They were RUDE and NASTY," the president said. "This is their political playbook, and they will use it right up to the election on November 3rd. They will not change because they feel that this is the only way they can win."

At the moment, the president is attempting to reopen the American economy, while deaths have surged in recent days.

With average US temperatures rising, more people will leave their homes and ignore quarantine orders. We suspect with a crashed economy and millions out of work, along with extended quarantines in some areas, people will be forced to organize on social media, and mobilize in the streets. As we noted Saturday, this has already begun...