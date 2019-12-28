Trump Exposes Pelosi And Son's Ties To Ukraine-Linked Energy Group

Well, this is a little awkward...

Having earlier called Speaker Nancy Pelosi “desperate," a clearly frustrated President Trump told reporters this week, following a video teleconference with U.S. troops,

“she hates the Republican Party. She hates all of the people that voted for me and the Republican Party."

Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Pence, said of Trump on “Fox News Sunday.”

“He's frustrated [with] what he found to be a completely unreasonable impeachment.”

And that frustration boiled over as the president tweeted a link to something that the Democrats may have trouble fully explaining...

"Wow Crazy Nancy, what’s going on? This is big stuff!"

Shortly after his mother became the first woman speaker, Paul Pelosi Jr., was hired by InfoUSA for $180,000 a year as its vice president for Strategic Planning.

Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul is also on the board of an energy company.

As Patrick Howley reports, Nancy Pelosi's son Paul Pelosi Jr. (who went to Ukraine in 2017) was a board member of Viscoil and executive at its related company NRGLab, which did energy business in Ukraine!

.@oann exposes those DemocRATS & their Ukraine ties Joe & Hunter & Nancy & Paul; seems like it’s a Family Affair



What’s going on here ? Pay attention to 1:13 in this video as it has been removed from social media pic.twitter.com/EFivBxANF1 — Constitutional Republic TEXT TRUMP 88022 (@Text88022) December 27, 2019

And Speaker Pelosi even appears in the company’s video commercials...

And Howley confirms NGRLabs links to Ukraine...

Here's another video NRGLab posted the SAME DAY confirming in the Youtube text description they did energy business in Ukraine: "For example, Mika Newton helped to secure the rights to build a plant for the production of SH-boxes in Ukraine"https://t.co/e1mjss8GzT — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) October 3, 2019

Of course, while there is no allegations of wrongdoing in the Pelosi case (and certainly no political intervention which we know Biden admitted publicly), it does make you wonder just how deep the cookie jar goes in Ukraine...

And explains why the country suddenly became a key strategic ally.