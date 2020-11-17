Trump Fires DHS Official Whose Agency Rebuffed Election Integrity Claims

President Trump has fired a top DHS official whose agency has been publicly contradicting doubts over election integrity since at least October.

Chris Krebs, who ran the cyber arm of the Department of Homeland Security, was fired over 'highly inaccurate' statements regarding election fraud, according to a Tuesday evening tweet from the president.

"The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more," he wrote, adding "Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency."

On Saturday, Krebs called on the public to ignore "wild and baseless claims...even if they're made by the president" regarding the election - while reportedly telling associates that he expected to be fired.

Krebs' agency developed a "rumor control initiative" to, as the New York Times describes it "keep Americans from doubting the integrity of the election system."