Trump Flip-Flops, Insists Coronavirus Task Force Will Continue "Indefinitely"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 09:32

After the NYT reported - then VP Pence confirmed - that the White House would be winding down its controversial coronavirus 'task force' - the vehicle that launched Dr. Tony Fauci to superstardom but was also widely panned for its chaotic approach, repetitiveness and penchant for indulging in extended back-patting sessions while the crisis in the US spun dangerously out of control.

With so much in flux, we suspect few readers raised an eyebrow when the mainstream press turned on a time from demanding that reporters ignore the task force briefings to accusing the White House of deliberately and dangerously de-prioritizing the pandemic by scrapping the task force. And apparently, the backlash has been vociferous enough to move President Trump to walk back the cancellation.

Trump also repeated mischaracterizations about US testing (though US testing has ramped up significantly, it's certainly a stretch to say it's outpacing the rest of the world combined, and most people with common sense should probably recognize that).

Instead of appointing a "therapeutics czar" to take the place of the task force, Trump says the task force will pivot toward "safety" and "opening up our country again" and continue to operate "indefinitely".

