Trump Flip-Flops, Insists Coronavirus Task Force Will Continue "Indefinitely"

After the NYT reported - then VP Pence confirmed - that the White House would be winding down its controversial coronavirus 'task force' - the vehicle that launched Dr. Tony Fauci to superstardom but was also widely panned for its chaotic approach, repetitiveness and penchant for indulging in extended back-patting sessions while the crisis in the US spun dangerously out of control.

With so much in flux, we suspect few readers raised an eyebrow when the mainstream press turned on a time from demanding that reporters ignore the task force briefings to accusing the White House of deliberately and dangerously de-prioritizing the pandemic by scrapping the task force. And apparently, the backlash has been vociferous enough to move President Trump to walk back the cancellation.

Trump also repeated mischaracterizations about US testing (though US testing has ramped up significantly, it's certainly a stretch to say it's outpacing the rest of the world combined, and most people with common sense should probably recognize that).

The White House CoronaVirus Task Force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, has done a fantastic job of bringing together vast highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future. Ventilators, which were few & in bad shape, are now being.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

....produced in the thousands, and we have many to spare. We are helping other countries which are desperate for them. Likewise, after having been left little, we are now doing more testing than all other countries combined, and with superior tests. Face masks & shields,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

....gloves, gowns etc. are now plentiful. The last four Governors teleconference calls have been conclusively strong. Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people .... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

....to it, as appropriate. The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

Instead of appointing a "therapeutics czar" to take the place of the task force, Trump says the task force will pivot toward "safety" and "opening up our country again" and continue to operate "indefinitely".

And hopefully this is the last we hear on that.