Trump Foe Chris Wallace Among Moderators Chosen For Upcoming Presidential Debates

Despite Nancy Pelosi's personal misgivings, the three debates agreed to between the Trump Campaign and Biden Campaign are moving ahead. And on Wednesday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the slate of moderators for all three debates.

The first debate between President Trump and former VP Biden is set for Sept. 29 in Cleveland. It will be hosted by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace. Wallace became the first reporter from Fox to moderate a debate back in 2016.

C-SPAN senior producer and senior political editor Steve Scully will moderate the second debate, a town-hall style event that will take place on Oct. 15 in Miami.

The final debate, set for Oct. 22 in Nashville, will be moderated by NBC News White House reporter and “Today” show weekend co-anchor Kristen Welker.

The announcement could trigger a showdown between the Trump Campaign and the Commission on Presidential Debates, which neglected to pick even one single name from a list of twenty "preferred" moderators recommended by the White House, according to Politico.

President Trump has attacked Chris Wallace on Twitter before,

Chris Wallace “forgot” to ask a very weak and pathetic Schumer puppet, Senator Chrisie Coons, why Biden fought me when I put an extremely early BAN on people coming into our Country from heavily infected China. Biden later admitted I was right! But why no question? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

“Next we’ll turn to people of the Biden inner circle”, said by Chris Wallace of @FoxNews after unsuccessfully GRILLING Mark Meadows. Then all softball questions to a group of Biden lightweights, including Senator Chris Coons of Delaware. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

Once, Trump slammed Wallace as a "Mike Wallace wannabe".

Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

Needless to say, it should be a pretty entertaining debate, with neither Trump nor Wallace pulling punches.