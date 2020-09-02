Trump Foe Chris Wallace Among Moderators Chosen For Upcoming Presidential Debates

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 15:05

Despite Nancy Pelosi's personal misgivings, the three debates agreed to between the Trump Campaign and Biden Campaign are moving ahead. And on Wednesday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the slate of moderators for all three debates.

The first debate between President Trump and former VP Biden is set for Sept. 29 in Cleveland. It will be hosted by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace. Wallace became the first reporter from Fox to moderate a debate back in 2016.

C-SPAN senior producer and senior political editor Steve Scully will moderate the second debate, a town-hall style event that will take place on Oct. 15 in Miami.

The final debate, set for Oct. 22 in Nashville, will be moderated by NBC News White House reporter and “Today” show weekend co-anchor Kristen Welker.

The announcement could trigger a showdown between the Trump Campaign and the Commission on Presidential Debates, which neglected to pick even one single name from a list of twenty "preferred" moderators recommended by the White House, according to Politico.

President Trump has attacked Chris Wallace on Twitter before,

Once, Trump slammed Wallace as a "Mike Wallace wannabe".

Needless to say, it should be a pretty entertaining debate, with neither Trump nor Wallace pulling punches.