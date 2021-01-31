Trump Impeachment Lawyers Quit Over Defense Strategy

Attorneys who had planned on representing President Trump in his upcoming impeachment trial have reportedly quit the case over Trump's insistence that they present election fraud claims as part of their defense, rather than their recommended strategy of arguing the constitutionality of holding a trial for a former president.

In this Sept. 10, 2009, file photo, attorney Butch Bowers speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. Bowers is used to defending public officials in ethics cases. (Photo: Mary Ann Chastain, AP)

The team, led by South Carolina Lawyer Butch Bowers (recommended by Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC)) and which includes South Carolina lawyer Deborah Barbier, left in what was described by Politico as a "mutual decision." A third attorney, Josh Howard, was reported by CNN as also leaving the team.

In this April 29, 2016, file photo, attorney Debbie Barbier speaks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Charleston, S.C. (Photo: Bruce Smith, AP)

New attorneys are expected to be announced shortly.

The decision by Bowers, Barbier, and Howard to not join the team raised immediate questions, both about what compelled them to part ways and who actually will play the role of lawyer to Trump when the impeachment trial starts in early February. Trump has had difficulty finding legal help for his second impeachment, with some of the lawyers who worked on his first trial saying they wouldn’t do the same this go around. Bowers’ hiring was first announced by Trump ally and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. A longtime Republican attorney, Bowers represented former South Carolina Govs. Mark Sanford and Nikki Haley, and had experience in election law. -Politico

Trump's first legal filing in the upcoming impeachment is due on Tuesday.

In a statement, Trump spokesperson Jason Miller largely ignored the legal rumblings - telling ABC News "We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly," while slamming the impeachment itself as a sham.

"The Democrats' efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country," said Miller, adding "In fact, 45 Senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional. We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly."

Trump was impeached by House Democrats on Jan. 13 on a single article for "incitement of insurrection" after a small group of Trump supporters gained access to the US Capitol, where they wreaked havoc throughout Conressional offices and on chamber floors, before being allowed to casually walk out of the complex.