Trump Impeachment Odds Spike Amid Secretive House Hearings

The odds that President Trump will be impeached by the Democratic-controlled House during his first term have spiked to recent highs according to PredictIt.

Keep in mind, "Neither trial nor conviction by the U.S. Senate, nor removal from office, is necessary to cause this market to resolve as Yes."

The spike in impeachment odds coincides with a dramatic protest by GOP lawmakers on Wednesday, who stormed into secretive impeachment proceedings conducted by House Democrats into President Trump's request that Ukraine investigate their role in alleged 2016 election meddling for Hillary Clinton, as well as corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Thank you to House Republicans for being tough, smart, and understanding in detail the greatest Witch Hunt in American History. It has been going on since long before I even got Elected (the Insurance Policy!). A total Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2019

House Republicans have raised allegations of malfeasance by the Democrats on three panels who are leading secretive probes into the matter - while still having failed to vote on a formal impeachment inquiry, all based on a second-hand whistleblower report from a CIA official who worked with Joe Biden.

The 'whistleblower' also worked with two staffers for House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff, whose panel the CIA employee approached first before retaining heavy-hitter Democratic operative attorneys to file the official complaint (on a form which was recently changed to allow for second-hand information).

So with House Democrats forging ahead with secretive impeachment proceedings which they won't share with their Republican colleagues, the odds of the House impeaching the president appear to be a foregone conclusion.