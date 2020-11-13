Trump Law Firm Quits Pennsylvania Case After Project Lincoln 'Cancel' Campaign

A law firm representing the Trump campaign's efforts to challenge the Pennsylvania election results gave notice late Thursday that they are withdrawing from one of the cases.

While no reason was given for the decision by Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP, Bloomberg notes that it was one of two law firms targeted by the Lincoln Project - a group of 'never-Trump' Republicans devoted to removing Trump from office.

On Tuesday, the group encouraged people to join LinkedIn and target individual employees of Porter Wright and another law firm, Jones Day, and "Ask them how they can work for an organization trying to overturn the will of the American people."

Defend your democracy:



1. Created a LinkedIn account.

2. Message someone who works at @JonesDay or @PorterWright.

3. Ask them how they can work for an organization trying to overturn the will of the American people. https://t.co/Q3NR5xM4tjhttps://t.co/65DOcAUHYb — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 10, 2020

People responded with screenshots of the law firm employees they harassed:

Sent to all of the US based employees starting with the letter A. pic.twitter.com/5gSiTzY4GS — Scot Bennett (@scottieb1025) November 10, 2020

A Trump campaign spokesman blamed "cancel culture" for the firm's exit.

"Leftist mobs descended upon some of the lawyers representing the President’s campaign and they buckled," said campaign communications director, Tim Murtaugh. "If the target were anyone but Donald Trump, the media would be screaming about injustice and the fundamental right to legal representation. The President’s team is undeterred and will move forward with rock-solid attorneys to ensure free and fair elections for all Americans."

Here's another 'cancel' crusader bragging about the left's latest scalp:

UPDATE: On Wednesday, Popular Information reported on the corporate clients of Porter Wright, a prominent law firm helping Trump try to undermine democracy in court



Late Thursday, Porter Wright announced it would no longer represent the Trump campaign https://t.co/MzjXb94Bgs pic.twitter.com/xmJhv35fQe — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 13, 2020

Another attorney who is not affiliated with Porter Wright will remain on the case in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. A hearing on the state's motion to dismiss the suit in federal court is scheduled for Tuesday.

The suit claims the state’s election results are suspect because the campaign wasn’t given adequate access to observe the vote-counting in Democratic-leaning counties. A hearing in that case has been scheduled for Nov. 17. Porter Wright has also been representing the campaign in a case heading to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court similarly challenging vote tallies based on poll observers’ access to the counting process. It additionally filed several county-level challenges seeking to disqualify ballots it claimed were defective. It’s unclear if Porter Wright also intends to withdraw from those representations. -Bloomberg

The firm's work for the Trump campaign was led by Pittsburgh office partner Ronald Hicks, co-chair of their election law practice.