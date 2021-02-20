Trump To Make First Public Speech Since Leaving White House At CPAC

Authored by Allen Zhong via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Former President Donald Trump likely will make his first post-White House appearance at the end of February.

President Donald Trump speaks at the CPAC convention in National Harbor, Md., on Feb. 29, 2020. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)

He will be a keynote speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2021 in Orlando, Florida, CPAC Communications Director Ian Walters confirmed to The Epoch Times.

The former president’s speech is scheduled for the afternoon of Feb. 28, the last day of the conference, Walters said.

It will likely be Trump’s first public appearance since he left the White House on Jan. 20.

American Conservative Union (ACU), the host of the conference, invited the former president to speak at CPAC.

“I’d love to see him come to CPAC,” CAU Chairman Matt Schlapp told the Washington Examiner. Schlapp said he extended the invitation personally.

“I think he deserves to be heard. I think even people who disagree with him will agree that he deserves to be heard. He should be uncanceled,” he added.

An official close to the planning process told The Epoch Times that the invitation was sent out last year.

Trump appears to be more active in the political arena after the conclusion of his second impeachment trial. He issued a lengthy statement confronting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)’s speech against him and appeared on several media outlets to saluting Rush Limbaugh after the death of the iconic conservative radio commentator.

The Senate acquitted the former president with a 57-43 vote in his second impeachment trial. Sixty-seven votes are needed to reach an impeachment conviction.

Most Senate Republicans, 45 out of 60, regarded the second impeachment trial as unconstitutional mostly because Trump has left the White House and no longer holds any official position at that time, The Epoch Times reported.

President Trump hugs the American flag as he arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md., on March 2, 2019. (Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo)

Trump is frequent of the CPAC, an annual event.

He issued a dire warning to Americans about socialism in his 2020 CPAC speech.

“Far-left radicals have become increasingly desperate and increasingly dangerous in their quest to transform America into a country you would not recognize—a country in which they control every aspect of American life,” he said. “Just as socialist and communist movements have done all over the world, they’re cracking down on all dissent and demanding absolute conformity. They want total control.”

Trump warned that the result of implementing such policies would “turn America very quickly into a large-scale Venezuela.”

CPAC describes itself as the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world.

Top conservatives regularly appear at the conference. Scheduled speakers for this year’s conference include a number of officials from Trump’s administration, including former Housing Secretary Ben Carson, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump allies like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former acting national security adviser Richard Grenell are also slated to speak.

The lineup also includes some lawmakers like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), and Rep Mo Brooks (R-Ala.).

With reporting from Jan Jekielek.

Zachary Stieber, Bowen Xiao, and Emel Akan contributed to the report.