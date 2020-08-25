Trump Nominates Chad Wolf To Permanently Fill Vacancy At Top Of Homeland Security

Update (1311ET): For most conservatives, there is no higher praise than this: Chuck Schumer called Wolf a "terrible" choice to run Homeland Security.

After facing down Congress and passionately defending the administration's dispatching of federal agents to quell unrest in Portland, Seattle and other cities, Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, has just been nominated to take the reins for good (or, at least, until he pisses of Trump and gets fired via Twitter, like his predecessor).

I am pleased to inform the American Public that Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be nominated to be the Secretary of Homeland Security. Chad has done an outstanding job and we greatly appreciate his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2020

Thanks to his position as Trump's chief enforcer during the racial unrest that has swept the country, Wolf has earned the hatred of liberals and progressives, which has only helped bolster his popularity among conservatives.

Wolf has been the acting secretary of the department since November, when he took over for prior acting head Kevin McAleenan, who had been Kirstjen Nielsen's deputy when she was leading the department, before Trump fired her for being too 'soft' on the border. Wolf must now be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate; he's not expected to face any difficulty.