Trump Picks His Florida Doral Resort To Host G-7 Summit In 2020

Donald Trump’s Doral golf resort in Miami will be the site of next year’s G-7 summit, according to a statement by the White House.

As Bloomberg reports, the president pitched hosting the 2020 G-7 summit at Trump National Doral at this year’s August gathering of leaders in Biarritz, France, saying that the luxury property is “very big” and that each country could “have their own villa, or their own bungalow.”

The announcement by Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney:

“It’s almost like they build this facility to host this type of event,” Mulvaney told reporters at the White House, saying “a lot of the same criteria” used for past summits were applied to choosing the site. He said the president “will not be profiting here.”

And cue the outrage...

After Trump’s comments in August, the House Judiciary Committee said it would investigate the proposed site selection as part of its ongoing probe to determine whether to bring articles of impeachment against the president.