"Bad Senator" Schumer "Apalled" After Trump Letter, Implores "Stop The Pettiness"

Update (2125ET) : Unsurprisingly, Senator Schumer has responded to President Trump's brutal letter by appearing on MSNBC tonight:

"I spoke to the president late this afternoon and explained it and the result is this letter. So I'm just appalled. You know I say to the president just stop the pettiness. People are dying and so, President Trump, we need leadership. We need to get the job done. Stop the pettiness."

* * *

President Trump and the White House task force delivered another lengthy, and at times rambling, press conference Thursday evening, and after Mnuchin finished speaking about the stimulus bill 'complications', we suspect most viewers probably tuned out.

But those who didn't may have heard Trump engage in some classic Trump opposition-baiting, telling off Chuck Schumer for a letter he wrote to President Trump criticizing the White House's coronavirus response, and - included among a list of suggestions - urging the White House to appoint a "senior military officer" to help lead the federal response.

Well, as it turns out, Trump didn't stop there. As millions of Americans wonder what's taking so long with the bailout checks, and hundreds of thousands of small business owners anxiously chew their cuticles while wondering how long it will take to get the money in their accounts, Trump was busy composing a written response to Schumer's letter, essentially calling him an idiot for failing to realize that Trump already has military people in charge of the federal coronavirus response (though there are no active military personnel on the task force).

Trump also blasted Schumer for failing to take helpful steps to help his state - New York, the epicenter of the crisis in the US - prepare for this crisis. But the truth is, when it comes to "who's responsible?" there's enough to go around (and some for Trump as well). But this time, he added a new element. Since Schumer is in Congress, he spent most of the last two years helping the Democrats build up their ridiculous impeachment hoax instead of helping prepare for the crisis, or doing, well - anything - truly productive other than inside-baseball favor-trading to protect his constituents.

Dear Senator Schumer: Thank you for your Democrat public relations letter and incorrect sound bites, which are wrong in every way. 1. As you are aware, Vice President Pence is in charge of the Task Force. By almost all accounts, he has done a spectacular job. 2. The Defense Production Act (DPA) has been consistently used by my team and me for the purchase of billions of dollars' worth of equipment, medical supplies, ventilators, and other related items. It has been powerful leverage, so powerful that companies generally do whatever we are asking, without even a formal notice. They know something is coming, and that's all they need to know. 3. A "senior military officer" is in charge of purchasing, distributing, etc. His name is Rear Admiral John Polowczyk. He is working 24 hours a day, and is highly respected by everyone. If you remember, my team gave you this information, but for public relations purposes, you choose to ignore it. 4. We have given New York many things, including hospitals, medical centers, medical< supplies, record numbers of ventilators, and more. You should have had New York much better prepared than you did, and as Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx said yesterday, New York was very late in its fight against the virus. As you are aware, the Federal Government is merely a back-up for state governments. Unfortunately, your state needed far more of a back-up than most others. If you spent less lime on your ridiculous impeachment hoax, which went haplessly on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my poll numbers), and instead focused on helping the people of New York, then New York would not have been so completely unprepared for the "invisible enemy." No wonder AOC and others are thinking about running against you in the primary. If they did, they would likely win. Fortunately, we have been working with your state and city governments, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill Delllasio, to get the job done. You have been missing in action, except when it comes to the "press." While you have stated that you don't like Andrew Cuomo, you ought to start working alongside him for the good of all New Yorkers. I've known you for many years, but I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state of New York, until I became President. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call. Or, in the alterative, call Rear Admiral Polowczyk.

Even after Trump back-tracked, caved to Democrats, and summoned his DPA powers to try to ramp up production of the desperately needed ventilators (something he probably should have done almost two weeks ago), the president didn't shy away from taking a swing at Schumer during Thursday night's briefing, bringing up the letter the Senator had written him, and mocking Schumer for purportedly being unaware that Trump had already appointed a "military man" to help run the federal response.

"Chuck if you knew a little bit more, we have one of the most highly respected people in the military, the admiral..."

Watch the clip below:

After re-watching that clip, it also occurred to us that Admiral Polowczyk might have only been brought to the press conference as a prep. But we have no evidence to back up that claim.

Does Trump know Rear Admiral Polowczyk name? Probably not. And is it really fair to say that Polowczyk is helping to lead the federal coronavirus response? That might be a stretch, for example, he's not actually on the task force, though he does seem to have a relatively senior role, at least on paper.

But then again, does anybody really know who's running what inside the task force, other than the fact that VP Pence is nominally in charge.