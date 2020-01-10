Trump Says "Pathetic" Democrats Would've Leaked Soleimani Strike Plans To "Fake" Media

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During a rally in Ohio Thursday, President Trump slammed Democrats for criticizing his decision to take out Iranian terrorist General Qassem Soleimani, saying that if he’d informed Congress ahead of the surgical strike, ‘pathetic’ House leaders would have called the ‘corrupt media’.

The President also claimed that the ‘sadistic mass murderer’ “Soleimani was actively planning new attacks and he was looking very seriously at our embassies, and not just the embassy in Baghdad.”

“But we stopped him, and we stopped him quickly and we stopped him cold,” Trump told the crowd in Toledo, adding that the actions saved American lives and delivered ‘American justice.’

“Now I see, the radical left Democrats have expressed outrage over the termination of this horrible terrorist.” The President continued adding, “you know what, instead they should be outraged by Soleimani’s savage crimes, and that fact that his countless victims were denied justice for so long.”

“We have Bernie and Nancy Pelosi, we have them all – they’re trying to say, ‘How dare you take them out that way. You should get permission from Congress. You should come in and tell us what you want to do. You should come in and tell us so that we can call up the fake news that’s back there and we can leak it,” Trump said, slamming the Democrats.

Full rally video here

“We had to make a decision.” Trump roared, adding that he didn’t have time to call “nervous Nancy,” who is “not operating with a full deck.”

“They’re so pathetic. So they want us to call them,” the President continued, adding “Now, Schiff is a big leaker, you know. He leaks to crazy CNN, Not too many people are watching CNN. But he leaks!”

“So he’ll say: ‘You know, uh, off the record – I got to hurry up because everyone’s watching me in the hallway on my cell phone – off the record, they’ve got the No. 1 terrorist in the world – Soleimani. And they’re going to get him, they’re going to take him out in the next 10 minutes. Please, don’t tell anyone I told you,” Trump said, imagining Schiff taking pleasure in leaking the story to CNN.

Trump touted the strike as ‘the anti-Benghazi,’ saying “We got there very quickly. We got there very quickly. This is the exact opposite. We did it exactly the opposite of Benghazi where they got there so late.”

The President followed up in a series of tweets after the rally:

Under my administration, we will NEVER make excuses for America’s enemies – we will never hesitate in defending American lives – and we will never stop working to defeat Radical Islamic Terrorism! pic.twitter.com/022PjwhHjs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2020

After years of rebuilding OTHER nations, we are finally rebuilding OUR nation. We are finally putting AMERICA FIRST! #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/azKL54A6BU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2020