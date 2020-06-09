Trump Says Injured Buffalo Protester 'Could Be ANTIFA Provocateur' Who 'Fell Harder Than Was Pushed'

President Trump agreed with the Mayor of Buffalo, New York on Tuesday, suggesting that a 75-year-old man who was pushed by police might be an "ANTIFA provocateur" who "fell harder than was pushed."

"Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment," Trump tweeted. "@OANN

I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?"

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

Of note, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown (D) said on Friday that Gugino was a "major instigator" and an "agitator."

"What we were informed of is that that individual was an agitator. He was trying to spark up the crowd of people," Byron told reporters, adding "According to what has been reported to me, that individual was a key and major instigator of people engaging in those kinds of activities"

The pushing incident resulted in felony assault charges being filed against the the two officers seen on video pushing Gugino - Robert McCabe, 32, and Aaron Torgalski, 39. On Saturday, over 100 police, firefighters and othere showed up at the Buffalo courthouse to support the two men, while the entire Buffalo Emergency Response Team (ERT) quit in solidarity with the officers.

Meanwhile, Cornell chemistry professor and Zero Hedge contributor David Collum, 77, stepped down from his position as director of undergraduate studies for the department on Saturday, after he was publicly shamed by Cornell for tweeting in support of the officers.

According to Collum, the chemistry department had been planning to shuffle its top three positions for several months, but he stepped down early "given the circumstances" according to Department chair Prof. Brian Crane.

Professional agitator and Antifa provocateur?

The Conservative Treehouse laid out essentially the entirety of Trump's tweet three days ago, writing (emphasis ours):

Martin Gugino is a 75-year-old professional agitator and Antifa provocateur who brags on his blog about the number of times he can get arrested and escape prosecution. Gugino’s Twitter Account is also filled with anti-cop sentiment [SEE HERE]. Last Thursday Gugino traveled from his home in Amherst, New York, to Buffalo to agitate a protest crowd.

During his effort Gugino was attempting to capture the radio communications signature of Buffalo police officers. CTH noted what he was attempting on Thursday night as soon as the now viral video was being used by media to sell a police brutality narrative. [Thread Here] Today, a more clear video has emerged that shows exactly what he was attempting.

In this slow motion video, you will see Gugino using a phone as a capture scanner. You might have heard the term “skimming”; it’s essentially the same. Watch him use his right hand to first scan the mic of officer one (top left of chest). Then Gugino moves his hand to the communications belt of the second officer. WATCH CLOSELY:

The capture of communications signals [explained in detail here] is a method of police tracking used by Antifa to monitor the location of police. In some cases the more high tech capture software can even decipher communication encryption allowing the professional agitators to block (black-out), jam, or interfere with police communication. In addition, many police body-cams are bluetooth enabled which allows syncing.

Unfortunately in the modern era the professional agitators have become very sophisticated and use technology to help create chaos. Their activity is highly coordinated, and as James O’Keefe has revealed in his undercover operations these professionals even stage events to manipulate public opinion.

When he was pushed away by the officers Gugino fell and presumably hit his head. As a consequence of the shove, the two officers were suspended and the Buffalo authorities have arrested and charged the two police officers. In a show of support the entire Buffalo police unit that makes up the Emergency Response Team resigned their position.

On Friday Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown admitted Gugino was a professional ‘agitator’ who tried to work up the crowd and had been asked to leave the area ‘numerous’ times.

However, despite the known ideology and intent of Mr. Gugino; and despite a more careful look at the video highlighting exactly what Gugino was attempting; the Buffalo authorities are frozen by political correctness and have now arrested and charged the two officers.

(Via Daily Mail) – Two Buffalo cops have been arrested and charged with second degree assault after they shoved a 75-year-old peace activist to the ground Thursday causing him to crack his head open on the sidewalk, as hundreds of colleagues gathered outside the city court in solidarity to cheer their release without bail. Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe were each charged with one count of assault in the second degree in a court hearing Saturday morning over the shocking incident that left peaceful protester Martin Gugino in a ‘serious condition’ in hospital. The cops were arraigned in a virtual court hearing where they both pleaded not guilty to the charges and the two cops hid from the view of the camera. They each face up to seven years in prison if convicted of the class D felony. They were released without bail and will appear back in court on July 20.(read more)

It would appear Mr. Martin Gugino succeeded in his endeavor:

Meanwhile, Trump's tweet has already triggered the left, as expected:

