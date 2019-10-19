Trump Scraps Plan To Hold 2020 G-7 Summit At His Doral Golf Resort After "Irrational Hostility"

Any journalists who thought that 10:00pm on Saturday may mercifully be devoid of breaking news, were shocked, and furious to discover that that was Donald Trump's preferred time to tweet, following an intense backlash by both Democrats and Republicans over his trampling of the Emoluments clause, that he would scrap plans to hold next year's G-7 summit at his Doral golf resort in Miami due to "both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility."

Instead, Trump said he would "begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately."

According to Trump's late Saturday tweetstorm, the president "thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders." The tweet then trailed off into an ad for the (struggling) Doral golf resort, laying out all its positive aspects:

It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms, and each delegation would have its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives.

Trump, confused why it would appear a conflict of interest to host the most important people in the world at his property, then explained the he "would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA." But, he added "as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!"

"Therefore", Trump concluded, "based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately."

I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms, and each delegation would have... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

.....its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

....Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

That said, if Trump was hoping that with this decision the media's outrage would be diminished - if anything it will only validate that complaints and criticisms of Trump's decision were justified. On the other hand, the media may have moved on: after all, the latest scandal involving Hillary Clinton, Tulsi Gabbard and the rest of the democrats in the primary race, all of whom appear to have picked a side in this bizarre catfight, just may allow the press to forget about Trump for a day or two, as Hillary Clinton decides whether she has enough public and media support to officially enter the race for president. Again.