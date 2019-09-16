Trump Seethes At NYT; Demands Resignation Of All Involved In "Kavanaugh SMEAR Story" And "Russian Witch Hunt Hoax"

President Trump called for the resignation of everybody involved in a deceptive New York Times report containing a new sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh - while failing to mention that the alleged victim denies any memory of it, and that of the seven people who claim to have heard the story - just one of them recalls hearing that Kavanaugh's was the penis in question.

As we reported earlier Monday, while digging into an unsupported allegation by a woman named Deborah Ramirez that Kavanaugh waved his penis in her face during the 1983-1984 academic year at Yale, the Times's Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly claimed to have uncovered another alleged incident in which Kavanaugh's penis was thrust into a female student's hand.

A classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student. Mr. Stier, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, notified senators and the F.B.I. about this account, but the F.B.I. did not investigate and Mr. Stier has declined to discuss it publicly. (We corroborated the story with two officials who have communicated with Mr. Stier.) -New York Times

However in their new book "The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation"- which the article was basically a promo for at Kavanaugh's expense - the two yellow-journalists note that the woman has no memory of the incident.

NYT Reporters’ essay about a supposed second Yale incident omitted their own book reporting that completely undercuts it: alleged victim denies any memory of it. Journalistically indefensible, though gullible additional reporters are spreading it of course. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 15, 2019

After The Federalist's Mollie Hemmingway and others pointed this out, the Times issued a major correction to what the National Review's John McCormack called "one of the worst cases of journalistic malpractice in recent memory."

An earlier version of this article, which was adapted from a forthcoming book, did not include one element of the book's account regarding an assertion by a Yale classmate that friends of Brett Kavanaugh pushed his penis into the hand of a female student at a drunken dorm party. The book reports that the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident . That information has been added to the article. -NYT

And of course, many of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates breathlessly called for Kavanaugh's impeachment before the Times issued their major correction.

In response, President Trump began furiously tweeting Monday morning in Kavanaugh's defense, writing among other things: "Just Out: “Kavanaugh accuser doesn’t recall incident.” @foxandfriends DO YOU BELIEVE WHAT THESE HORRIBLE PEOPLE WILL DO OR SAY. They are looking to destroy, and influence his opinions - but played the game badly. They should be sued!"

Just Out: “Kavanaugh accuser doesn’t recall incident.” @foxandfriends DO YOU BELIEVE WHAT THESE HORRIBLE PEOPLE WILL DO OR SAY. They are looking to destroy, and influence his opinions - but played the game badly. They should be sued! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

"I call for the Resignation of everybody at The New York Times involved in the Kavanaugh SMEAR story," tweeted Trump Monday afternoon, adding "while you’re at it, the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax, which is just as phony! They’ve taken the Old Grey Lady and broken her down, destroyed her virtue and ruined her reputation."

"She can never recover, and will never return to Greatness, under current Management. The Times is DEAD, long live The New York Times!"

...She can never recover, and will never return to Greatness, under current Management. The Times is DEAD, long live The New York Times! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

President Trump was not alone in his indignation as none other than The Wall Street Journal's Editorial Board rushed out an angry op-ed blasting the left's "Attack on the Supreme Court":

"This is the most radical attack on the judiciary in decades. These aren’t crank voices like those posting “Impeach Earl Warren ” billboards in the 1950s. This campaign is led by the power center of the Democratic Party, including Members of the Judiciary Committee such as Ms. Harris who vet judicial nominations. Their attack on a core democratic institution is exactly what they claim President Trump is doing, but Mr. Trump is mostly bluster. This assault on the judiciary is being carried out with conviction and malice, as the character assassination against Justice Kavanaugh shows. One motivation is that everything on the left’s new agenda, from the Green New Deal to a wealth tax, depends on favorable court rulings. The left is used to running the nation’s law schools and controlling the courts. But the Senate has confirmed more than 150 judicial nominees since President Trump took office. And progressives would now rather attempt a hostile takeover of Article III courts than wait to win the old-fashioned way: at the ballot box. The partisan relitigation of Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation is an embarrassment to the country..."

