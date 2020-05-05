Trump Says Dr. Fauci Will Testify To Senate, Slams Dem-Controlled House As "A Set-Up"

Update (1045ET): In video of Trump's Tuesday morning scrum with reporters, the president can be heard telling a reporter that he is allowing Dr. Fauci to testify before the Senate - and not the House - because the House is "a set up".

REPORTER: Why won't you let Fauci testify before the House?



TRUMP: "Because the House is a set up. The House is a bunch of Trump haters ... they, frankly, want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death." pic.twitter.com/G3G5OoV5IV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2020

Trump and Dr. Fauci initially said the doctor wouldn't testify because he's too busy dealing with the ongoing public health crisis that has killed more than a quarter of a million people around the world and brought the American economy to a standstill.

President Trump is speaking to a group of reporters and has just confirmed that contrary to the administration's earlier decision, Dr. Fauci will make time in his busy schedule to testify to the Senate (not the Democrat-controlled House).

He also shared some thoughts on "very inaccurate" virus models, singling out that NYT report.

He also had some more fighting words for China, again bashing Beijing for withholding information on the virus, in keeping with recent allegations.

TRUMP SAYS FAUCI WILL TESTIFY TO SENATE

TRUMP: NYT REPORT WAS ON DATA THAT DIDN'T INCLUDE MITIGATION

TRUMP SAYS HE JUST HEARD ABOUT DETAINED AMERICANS

TRUMP SAYS CHINA SHOULD HAVE INFORMED US ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS, SAYS HE HAS NOT TALKED TO XI

TRUMP SAYS U.S. WILL BE REPORTING VERY DEFINITELY OVER A PERIOD OF TIME ABOUT ORIGIN OF VIRUS

TRUMP SAYS VIRUS MODELS HAVE BEEN VERY INACCURATE

TRUMP SAYS HE WANTS CHINA TO BE TRANSPARENT ON VIRUS

Of course, any public hearing involving Dr. Fauci, the most trusted authority on the outbreak in the US, will be closely followed by the press and the public.