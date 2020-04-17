Trump Slams Cuomo: "Spend Less Time Complaining And More Time Doing"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 17:20

Here's a message for Andrew Cuomo: When the president delegates, he delegates.

President Trump has apparently realized that the process of reopening this country might be more complicated than he initially anticipated, and affirmed that the ball is now in the governors' court - and that includes the hard-hit states like New York.

Because after tweeting messages about "Liberating" various states, he has turned his attention to Gov. Andrew Cuomo who earlier was repeating demands that the Feds fork over more money to help his state finance a massive statewide testing initiative.

Trump responded with a valid point that some might find callous, but remains nevertheless true: the Feds handed over plenty of additional resources to NY including beds and equipment and a floating hospital ship. And many of those resources went unused.

Now, Cuomo is demanding more money to test millions of people who probably haven't had the opportunity to contract the virus over the last 3 weeks. But regardless, it appears Trump has drawn a line in the sand: He has delegated the responsibility to the states. Other than doling out money in stimulus packages, the White House is taking a back seat and letting the governors get to work, just like all of Trump's critics wanted.

And as the information war with China continues, Trump commented on the latest 'revision' to Wuhan's death toll and total case count, echoing past tweets accusing the Chinese of lying about their numbers.

To sum up: If nothing else, these tweets suggest that Trump understands that trying to barge back in and seize back control at this point would be a terrible political miscalculation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 