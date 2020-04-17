Trump Slams Cuomo: "Spend Less Time Complaining And More Time Doing"

Here's a message for Andrew Cuomo: When the president delegates, he delegates.

President Trump has apparently realized that the process of reopening this country might be more complicated than he initially anticipated, and affirmed that the ball is now in the governors' court - and that includes the hard-hit states like New York.

Because after tweeting messages about "Liberating" various states, he has turned his attention to Gov. Andrew Cuomo who earlier was repeating demands that the Feds fork over more money to help his state finance a massive statewide testing initiative.

Trump responded with a valid point that some might find callous, but remains nevertheless true: the Feds handed over plenty of additional resources to NY including beds and equipment and a floating hospital ship. And many of those resources went unused.

Now, Cuomo is demanding more money to test millions of people who probably haven't had the opportunity to contract the virus over the last 3 weeks. But regardless, it appears Trump has drawn a line in the sand: He has delegated the responsibility to the states. Other than doling out money in stimulus packages, the White House is taking a back seat and letting the governors get to work, just like all of Trump's critics wanted.

Governor Cuomo should spend more time “doing” and less time “complaining”. Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking! We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or use, gave large numbers of Ventilators that you should have had, and helped you with.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

....testing that you should be doing. We have given New York far more money, help and equipment than any other state, by far, & these great men & women who did the job never hear you say thanks. Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

The States have to step up their TESTING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

And as the information war with China continues, Trump commented on the latest 'revision' to Wuhan's death toll and total case count, echoing past tweets accusing the Chinese of lying about their numbers.

China has just announced a doubling in the number of their deaths from the Invisible Enemy. It is far higher than that and far higher than the U.S., not even close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

To sum up: If nothing else, these tweets suggest that Trump understands that trying to barge back in and seize back control at this point would be a terrible political miscalculation.