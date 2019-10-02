Trump Slams Dems For "Wasting Everyone's Time" With "Bulls***" Impeachment Probe

President Trump has apparently decided to abandon his promise to avoid swearing in public (a tacit pledge that he first took when he became the frontrunner during the 2016 Republican primary) and is roasting Democrats for their "Bulls***" impeachment inquiry.

After Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi appeared to go out of her way to avoid answering questions about the inquiry during a Wednesday press conference with Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (a top Trump nemesis in Congress who has been the focus of his attacks in recent days), Trump tweeted that the "Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone's time and energy on BULLS***".

Trump also taunted Dems to "get a better candidate this time".

The tweet is the latest in an increasingly hostile string of insults and attacks levied by Trump on Twitter against the Democrats who are investigating whether the president offered a "quid pro quo" with Ukraine. Earlier, Trump blamed Democrats for the selloff in stocks that marked the start of October.

Recently, Kamala Harris called on Twitter to suspend Trump's twitter accounts, a sign that Trump's attacks are finally getting under the Democrats' skin.

In a separate tweet, Trump cast doubt on Pelosi's claims that she wants to work with Trump to lower drug prices even as the Dems pursue their impeachment inquiry.

"Nancy Pelosi just said that she is interested in lowering prescription drug prices & working on the desperately needed USMCA. She is incapable of working on either...It is just camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment. The Do Nothing Democrats are stuck in mud!"

A White House press secretary also scoffed at Pelosi's insistence that Democrats would treat Trump "with fairness."