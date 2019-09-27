Trump Slams 'Fraud' Adam Schiff For Reading Fabricated Mafia Version Of 'Ukraine Transcript' 

President Trump on Friday called for the resignation of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) after the House Intelligence Committee Chairman kicked off a Thursday hearing with a completely fabricated version of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainan President Volodomyr Zelensky.

To recap on Schiff's alternate reality:

This entire dark carnival is sad, unhinged Orange Man Bad fan fiction. pic.twitter.com/EzzFDt9BIU — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2019

Imagine how bankrupt, twisted & corrupt you must be to sit before the live TV cameras of the world & fabricate a **dozen** quotes from the President of the United States.

All while chairing the House Intelligence committee.

Furthermore, you have the DAMN transcript in hand

Clown. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2019

"The fact that that's not clear is a separate problem in and of itself. Of course, the president never said, 'If you don't understand me, I'm going to say it seven more times.' My point is that's the message that the Ukraine president was receiving, in not so many words," Schiff later clarified, adding "My summary of the president's call was meant to be at least part in parody."

An unapologetic Schiff later told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he was mocking President Trump and suggested that everyone should have known that.

In response, President Trump called for Schiff's resignation, tweeting on Friday "Rep. Adam Schiff fraudulently read to Congress, with millions of people watching, a version of my conversation with the President of Ukraine that doesn’t exist," adding "He was supposedly reading the exact transcribed version of the call, but he completely changed the words to make it sound horrible, and me sound guilty."

"Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud!"

...sound horrible, and me sound guilty. HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT. Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

Trump later tweeted:

Rep. Adam Schiff totally made up my conversation with Ukraine President and read it to Congress and Millions. He must resign and be investigated. He has been doing this for two years. He is a sick man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

What else has Schiff fabricated?