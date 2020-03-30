Trump Slams MSM And 'Sick Puppy' Pelosi; Says COVID-19 To Peak 'Around Easter'

President Trump gave a wide-ranging interview on Monday on Fox & Friends, where he covered everything from coronavirus and the current situation in New York, to the Green New Deal, to Nancy Pelosi.

Trump said he thinks New York will be "fine" and that they won't need all the ventilators they've requested, adding "After this is over they'll be selling them for a dollar a piece."

He also said that the virus will 'spike' (peak?) around Easter, and that deaths "will be at a very low number." There have been 2,500 deaths in the US as of Sunday night - up from 2,000 on Saturday and 1,000 last Thursday.

When asked a question from a nurse who wants to know about hazard pay for front-line responders, Trump said "We are looking at that ... either as an amendment or something."

When host Brian Kilmeade tells Trump that "Russia, Iran and China" are conspiring to blame the United States for spreading coronavirus "using the same principles they used to infiltrate our 2016 election," Trump replied that the story was fake because it was in the Washington Post.

After saying that 2.2 million people could have died, before calling Nancy Pelosi a "sick puppy" for criticizing his response to COVID-19, calling her comments "a disgrace to her country [and] her family, and adding that he saved America from "deaths like you have never seen before."

Trump also blamed the media for "building wars" between he and governors, saying they actually get along well.

