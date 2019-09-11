Trump Slams 'Phony Suppression Poll' By WaPo-ABC Which Shows Him Getting Smoked By 2020 Democrats

President Trump on Wednesday slammed a WaPo-ABC poll that has him 'significantly or modestly' trailing the top Democratic candidates in the 2020 general election.

"In a hypothetical poll, done by one of the worst pollsters of them all, the Amazon Washington Post/ABC, which predicted I would lose to Crooked Hillary by 15 points (how did that work out?), Sleepy Joe, Pocahontas and virtually all others would beat me in the General Election," tweeted Trump.

"This is a phony suppression poll, meant to build up their Democrat partners," Trump continued. "I haven’t even started campaigning yet, and am constantly fighting Fake News like Russia, Russia, Russia. Look at North Carolina last night. Dan Bishop, down big in the Polls, WINS. Easier than 2016!"

Trump then slammed the "never ending Fake News" about him, claiming "with all that I have done (more than any other President in the first 2 1/2 years!), I would be leading the “Partners” of the LameStream Media by 20 points. Sorry, but true!"

The WaPo-ABC poll shows Trump as getting smoked by Biden, Sanders, Warrin, Harris and even Pete Buttigieg.

In July, WaPo-ABC poll had Trump virtually tied with Warren, Harris, Buttigieg and Sanders. Now he's:



-9 vs. Sanders

-7 vs. Warren

-7 vs. Harris

-4 vs. Buttigieg pic.twitter.com/HKa1ONIg7r — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 11, 2019

Didn't we learn our lesson about polls in 2016?