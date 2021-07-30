"A Matter Of National Security" - DoJ Says Trump Tax Returns Must Be Released By IRS To Congress

Conveniently timed to coincide with Trump's re-emergence on the political scene with rallies being readies in the run up to next year's mid-terms, the Department of Justice has decided now is the time to affirm that the income tax returns of former President Trump can be released by the IRS to Congress.

The DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel said that Congress had made a request with a legitimate legislative purpose to see Trump’s tax returns.

“The Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information,” the opinion said. As a result, under federal law, “Treasury must furnish the information to the Committee,” the opinion said.

The decision, as CNBC reports, comes more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court said that Trump’s tax returns and other financial records had to be turned over by his longtime accountants to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., because of a subpoena issued as part of Vance’s criminal probe of the Trump Organization.

Of course, what this really means is that the likes of Schiff and Swalwell will 'accidentally' - allegedly - leak all of this to WaPo or NYT to pour their 'expertise' over and create the narrative required...

Which brings us to the most humorous sentence of the statement:

“Executive Branch officials must apply a presumption that Legislative Branch officials act in good faith and in furtherance of legitimate objectives.”

Oh yeah, lots of "good faith" among that crowd.

Speaker Pelosi chimed in, claiming that releasing Trump's tax returns is "a matter of national security" adding that "The American people deserve to know the facts of his troubling conflicts of interest and undermining of our security and democracy as president."

Full DoJ Statement: