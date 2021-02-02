Trump Team Responds To Impeachment Article, Argues Senate Has 'No Jurisdiction' To Bar From Running Again

President Trump's legal team has filed a response to House Democrats' single impeachment article, arguing that he cannot be tried for impeachment because he's no longer president, and that he did not engage in insurrection or rebellion leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"Incitement of Insurrection against him as moot, and thus in violation of the Constitution, because the Senate lacks jurisdiction to remove from office a man who does not hold office," reads the filing.

Trump's team also argues that as a private citizen, the Senate has no jurisdiction over whether he can hold office gain.

"The 45th President believes and therefore avers that as a private citizen, the Senate has no jurisdiction over his ability to hold office."

-Trump cannot be tried for impeachment because he is no longer president

-Trump did not engage in insurrection or rebellion

