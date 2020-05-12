"Trump Is Team Tesla": President Tweets That California Should Let Musk Open Fremont Plant

Elon Musk likely just went from liberal savior to liberal public enemy number one.

In addition to Musk's lengthy battle with California Democrats about whether or not he should be allowed to open his Fremont Factory in the midst of a global pandemic, Musk has now just received support from President Trump, who is public enemy #1 for California, principle breeding ground for Trump Derangement Syndrome.

"California should let Tesla & Elon Musk open the plant, NOW," President Trump Tweeted on Tuesday morning, without first issuing a trigger warning for Democrats.

With Trump taking sides and favoring Musk, it is likely that whatever liberals left supporting Musk after this week's shitshow dispute with Alameda County may wind up finally turning their back on the boy-wonder.

As CNBC's Eamon Javers very clearly put it, "President Trump is Team Tesla in the Tesla vs California fracas."

Has Musk become a poster child for Republicans? Recall yesterday we noted that Sen. Ted Cruz openly petitioned for Musk to move his operation to Texas over the weekend, as well:

If that wasn't enough to trigger the left, on Monday morning, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin commented that California should "act to ensure Tesla can operate" and that he "agreed with Musk" on California's re-opening.

Finally, mid-day on Monday, Hidalgo County Texas Judge Richard F. Cortez penned an official letter to Musk telling him that the county was "pro-business" and "ready to accommodate" him.

"What we no longer have is a shelter at home mandate," the letter says:

