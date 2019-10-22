Trump Teases Mnuchin, Conway As Mulvaney Replacements According To New Leaks

Following a Sunday Bloomberg report that President Trump's "closest associates" are assembling a list of possible replacements for acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, the left-leaning news outlet now reports that President Trump has been "privately testing the idea of replacing" the embattled official.
About a month ago, Trump said to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in front of a roomful of staff: You have such great ideas, why don’t you be my chief? He has made similar remarks about Chris Liddell, a deputy chief of staff at the White House, according to people familiar with the matter. He’s also asked advisers whether his counselor Kellyanne Conway would be a good chief of staff, other people said. -Bloomberg