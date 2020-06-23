Trump Threatens Anyone Caught Vandalizing Federal Statues With Ten Years In Prison

Continuing the tough talk on protesters and vandals whom he has accused of sowing unrest across the US while actively working to "destroy" our collective history, US President Donald Trump vowed on Tuesday to arrest anyone caught trying to tear down monuments or statues, and threatening to throw them in jail for up to ten years.

Trump added that the new order applies "retroactively", meaning the numerous clips of mobs of hysterical leftists toppling statutes and spraypainting derogatory messages can be used as evidence against potential defendants.

"I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the US with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act," the president said in a tweet on Tuesday.

.....This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Once again, Trump's order comes too little, too late as the SJW rage mobs have already turned their attention on institutions like the Museum of Natural History which has apparently started expunging its collection of artifacts depicting certain past presidents, like Theodor Roosevelt, a notorious and dedicated reformer frequently ranked among the top 10 greatest presidents.

A wave of nationwide rallies calling for racial justice has swept the US since the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, murdered by a white cop in Minneapolis. Since then, monuments from the civil war era or the colonial period have been targeted by rage mobs.

However, these mobs have also vandalized statues and artifacts depicting leading anti-slavery figures. On Monday night protesters tried to pull down a statue of former US president Andrew Jackson near the White House before being dispersed by police. But not before videos posted to social media captured members of the mob climbing all over the statue, tying ropes around it and unsuccessfully trying to drag it off its pedestal.