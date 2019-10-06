"Conspiracy Propaganda Stuff!" Chuck Todd Shouts Down GOP Senator In Fiery Trump-Ukraine Exchange

There was a full on Trump-Ukraine blow-up on Sunday's Meet the Press, with Chuck Todd quick to slam what he called "Fox News Conspiracy Propaganda Stuff!"

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) launched a defense of Trump when pressed by Todd over some of his recent comments made firmly denying the Democrats' allegation that the White House withheld military aid to Ukraine in quid pro quo situation related to Biden's dealings there. Johnson told Todd, “You’ve got [former CIA director] John Brennan on, you ought to ask director Brennan, what did Peter Strzok mean when he texted Lisa Page on December 15, 2016, quote—...”

“What does this have to do with Ukraine?” Todd interrupted. “It has everything to do with Ukraine,” Johnson retorted. Todd then cut in during the senator's explanation, leveling the 'conspiracy theorist' charge at him. “I have no idea why Fox News propaganda stuff is popping up on here,” Todd said. “I have no idea.”

WATCH: @SenRonJohnson is asked why he winced & brings up a "conspiracy theory."@chucktodd: "I have no idea why we're going here. ... Can we please answer the question I asked you instead of trying to make Donald Trump feel better here that you're not criticizing him?" #MTP pic.twitter.com/41i7WPHQlF — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 6, 2019

“Because this is underlining exactly why President Trump is upset, and why his supporters are upset, with the news media!” Johnson said, highlighting the seeming inability of the mainstream to dig into the original Ukraine-Biden scandal.

“Senator Johnson, please!” Todd said. “Can we please answer the question that I asked you, instead of trying to make Donald Trump feel better here that you’re not criticizing him?! I’m just trying to ask a simple question of what made you wince?”

“Because I didn’t want those connected,” Johnson said, referencing the issue of withheld military aid and investigations over Biden.

A visible angry Chuck Todd shouts down his guest, Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Screenshot: NBC/Mediaite

He added, “When I asked the president about that, he completely denied it. He adamantly denied it. He vehemently, angrily denied it. He said, ‘I’d never do that.'”

The heated sparring went throughout the ten minute NBC interview, the entirety of which can be viewed here.