"They're So Lucky I'm Their President": Trump Gloats As Californians Try To Block Immigration From Mexico

Stocks are plunging Monday with airlines posting some of the biggest losses, yet for whatever reason, markets reporters at the FT and WSJ appear content to attribute the selloff to renewed 'tensions' between the US and China - and not the fact that the media-proclaimed 'Oracle of Omaha' pretty much said 'sell everything'.

But we digress.

With markets deep in the red, President Trump has been active on Twitter on Monday, and his deflection of choice appears to be 'blame Mexico', and a situation whereby California has tried to slow immigration from Mexico now that the outbreak south of the border has had time to fester.

Trump tried this approach a few times in the past - like when he said he might close the border - but back then, the US outbreak was incontestably worse than Mexico's.

Now, after months of mismanagement by AMLO, whereby Mexico has consistently reported some of the lowest testing rates in Latin America, experts agree that Mexico's outbreak is likely much, much worse than official figures reflect.

So after reminding the world how much rich people and corporations loved his tax cuts...

Republicans love the biggest Tax Cuts, Rebuilt Military, Choice for Vets, saving 2nd Amendment and many other things my Administration has done, but what they love beyond all else is 252 (so far!) Federal Judges, not including two great Supreme Court Justices. A Big Record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

...Trump reminded Californians who are now pushing to close the border that they're "so lucky" that the president whose chants of "build the wall" will echo through the annals of history is in charge right now.

Mexico is sadly experiencing very big CoronaVirus problems, and now California, get this, doesn’t want people coming over the Southern Border. A Classic! They are sooo lucky that I am their President. Border is very tight and the Wall is rapidly being built! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

Because that border is tight as a drum.

We've touched on Mexico's coronavirus failings in greater depth here. The country is presently reporting 23,471 cases and just 2,514 deaths, despite evidence that the number of deaths is probably being deliberately under-counted.