Trump: "We're At War, These People Are Sick"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

President Trump has accused Democrats of conducting a “coup” to remove him from office, commenting, “We’re at war, these people are sick.”

“As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!” tweeted Trump.

During separate comments that were made at a reception in New York City after the United Nations General Assembly, Trump also made clear that he was on a war footing.

“We’re at war. These people are sick, they’re sick and nobody’s called it out like I do. I don’t understand, people are afraid to call it out, they are afraid to say that the press is crooked, we have a crooked press, we have a dishonest media,” said Trump.

Democrats have become so unhinged in their efforts to remove Trump from office, Rep. Maxine Waters demanded that Trump not just be arrested, but placed in solitary confinement.

“I’m calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed. Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement,” she said.

