Trump Won "Tens Of Thousands" More New York City Votes In 2020 Than In 2016

President Trump did significantly better in New York City in the 2020 election than he did in 2016, proving that Mayor Bill de Blasio is doing a great job doing everything he can to ruin the trust and loyalty of Democrats in his traditionally liberal city by pandering to far-left mobs and committing to making life as expensive as possible while the city's economy goes to ruin due to mandatory Covid shutdowns.

Not only did Trump do better in New York City in 2020, he fared better in the South Bronx, which is traditionally a Democratic stronghold, the New York Post noted.

The area is disproportionately Hispanic, meaning that the Trump's appeal with Latino voters paid off in other areas aside from Miami-Dade county in Florida, where Trump also outperformed with Latino voters.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. said: “I don’t necessarily think it’s a pro-Trump vote as much as it is a wake-up call to Democrats.”

Curtis Sliwa, a Republican candidate for mayor told the Wall Street Journal: “The Democrats just assume, ‘Oh, you don’t have to worry about the Bronx. It’s just a lock.’ It’s still Democratic, but it’s starting to change.”

Trump "more than doubled" the votes he got in three state Assembly districts in the South Bronx, according to in-person voting data compiled by CUNY’s Center for Urban Research. Trump received 76,612 more votes citywide in 2020 than he did in 2016. He also increased his totals in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island. He saw a decrease in votes in Manhattan.

Trump saw the biggest outperformance in Staten Island's 62nd Assembly district, where he received 44,776 votes versus the 40,776 he received in 2016.

GOP pollster John McLaughlin attributed Trump's bump in numbers to his commitment to law and order. He also said that the message helped local GOP candidates: “We saw that the president was running even or ahead in a lot of these areas, and he created a foundation that was solid for these candidates.”

Democrat Amanda Septimo from the 84th District, which includes Melrose, Mott Haven and Hunts Point in the Bronx, said "she could feel support for Mr. Trump on the ground in the district" and that "Democrats needed to do a better job connecting with working-class communities".