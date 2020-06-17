Tucker Carlson Eclipses Competition As Ratings Go Through The Roof

Tucker Carlson is absolutely crushing it.

The Fox News host has surpassed Sean Hannity as the most-watched host in all of cable news, ending last week with an average total audience of four million viewers, according to Nielson (via Forbes).

Hannity trailed Carlson by 3.9 million viewers, followed by host Laura Ingraham with 3.5 million.

Carlson's winning streak continued on Monday with 4.2 million viewers, followed by Hannity at 3.7 million and Ingraham at 3.1 million.

The spike in ratings comes after several advertisers, including T-Mobile and Disney, bailed on the Fox News host following comments he made about the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's death - saying "this may be a lot of things, this moment we are living through, but it is definitely not about black lives, and remember that when they come for you. And at this rate, they will."

The boycott was met with swift rebuke from Carlson fans:

Tucker Carlson speaks the truth and we must never allow the left to silence him. Raise your hand if you stand with Tucker Carlson. 🙋‍♂️🙋‍♀️ #IStandWithTuckerCarlson — RD (@real_defender) June 12, 2020

Disney, T-Mobile, Papa John’s & Vari are pandering to mob lunacy. Boycott them. They pulled their commercials from Tucker Carlson because he spoke truth to power.



Black Lives Matter has become a hate America movement calling for rage not reason. Rage is killing reason. Stop it! pic.twitter.com/Z47W2dKOM6 — Dorinda Sears (@DorindaSears) June 14, 2020

On Tuesday, Carlson slammed Google over their decision to demonetize Zero Hedge and threaten The Federalist over content posted in the comments section, arguing that people need to stand up against "unchecked, powerful" big tech companies.

Watch Tucker Carlson: Why we need to stand up against “unchecked, powerful” Big Tech companies pic.twitter.com/LvtFzdxdQc — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) June 17, 2020

Looks like the cancel cult's plan backfired...