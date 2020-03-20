Tucker Targets Lindsey Graham - Who Wants Trump To Boost Visas To Rich Chinese Amid Corona Crisis

Tucker Carlson has a new target; Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who the Fox News host suggested was being paid by lobbyists to push for an expansion of the EB-5 visa program that lets rich Chinese people buy their way into America.

"At this very moment, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is pushing the White House to respond to this epidemic by passing out residency documents to rich Chinese, who by definition have ties to our enemies in the Chinese government," Carlson said.

"According to congressional investigators, fraud and criminal activity are rampant in the program - often it's no more than a money laundering scheme; a few people get rich by selling a path to citizenship for Chinese nationals and their children," he added.

(Recall Trump son in law Jared Kushner's family business came under fire in 2018 for pushing this exact same program.)

Carlson - who drove three hours from his vacation home in Boca Grande, FL to Mar-a-Lago on March 7 to warn President Trump about the seriousness of coronavirus - added that Graham wants to increase the number of visas to 75,000 per year, a 7x increase, while cutting the cost of entry in half to $450,000.

Tucker suggests "presumably he's getting paid by donors to do it."