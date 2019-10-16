Tulsi Gabbard Calls CNN & NY Times "Completely Despicable" On Debate Stage For Their "Smears"

Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard again radically broke from establishment Democrat talking points on foreign policy Tuesday night, which resulted in her being the most Googled candidate during the Ohio Democratic presidential debate, also earning her a "win" on Drudge Report's snap poll, with an overwhelming 40% saying she came out victorious.

Though taking issue with the precise way in which the American troop pullout from northeast Syria was executed, she still applauded Trump's move, using it as an opportunity to call out "both parties" and the mainstream media "who have been championing and cheerleading this regime change war."

Tulsi Gabbard calls The New York Times and CNN — the hosts of the debate — "completely despicable" for alleging she is a Russian asset and Assad apologist. pic.twitter.com/0pzpA4nvRo — Axios (@axios) October 16, 2019

But perhaps the highlight was her directly calling out the very sponsors of the debate, CNN and the New York Times, for their “despicable” and baseless attacks.

“Just two days ago, the New York Times put out an article saying that I’m a Russian asset and an Assad apologist and all these different smears. This morning, a CNN commentator said on national television that I’m an asset of Russia. Completely despicable,” she said.

The CNN charge specifically referenced comments made by Bakari Sellers on New Day on the morning of the debate. He said Gabbard is the “antithesis” of what the Democratic Party and the other candidates stand for, adding, “There is no question that Tulsi Gabbard, of all the 12, is a puppet for the Russian government.”

During the debate Pete Buttigieg took issue with her non-interventionist foreign policy stance, saying "The slaughter going on in Syria is not a consequence of American presence, it's a consequence of a withdrawal and the betrayal by this president of American allies and American values," said Buttigieg.

He concluded, “You can put an end to endless war without embracing Donald Trump’s policy, as you’re doing,” though without assessing her prior nuanced critiques of Trump's handling of the withdrawal.

Never thought a minor protest candidate could cause such a titanic meltdown among establishment hacks simply by calling for an end to regime change wars. pic.twitter.com/mdEncCcsCx — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) October 16, 2019

Journalist Max Blumenthal observed in the aftermath of Tuesday night's debate: "Never thought a minor protest candidate could cause such a titanic meltdown among establishment hacks simply by calling for an end to regime change wars."

Indeed she was relentlessly attacked on social media as she's been in the past, with mainstream commentators accusing her of being a Putin and pro-Assad stooge.

