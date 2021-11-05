Tulsi Gabbard Says McAuliffe Loss 'Resounding Rejection' Of 'Arrogant Leaders' Efforts To Divide Us By Race

As GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gloats about a new plan to invest heavily to try and flip 'swing-voter' districts presently occupied by Democrats following upset victories in Virginia's gubernatorial race, and a strong showing by the GOP candidate who nearly unseated NJ Gov. Phil "Goldman Sachs" Murphy - upsets that "nobody saw coming" except - of course, one of the most well-known political analysts in the country...

....Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard broke with mainstream Dems by calling the outcome of the off-year election a “victory for all Americans.”

Gabbard, who is well-known for her maverick views when it comes to her fellow Democrats, has criticized other members of her party, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of the leadership. On Thursday, she accused McAuliffe of running a campaign that was racially divisive which only served to further widen America's divide.

"McAuliffe’s loss is a victory for all Americans. Why? Because it was a resounding rejection of efforts to divide us by race, the stripping of parental rights, and arrogant, deaf leaders. This benefits us all," the former Hawaii representative and ex-presidential candidate tweeted Wednesday evening.

McAuliffe conceded the election to Glenn Youngkin Wednesday morning after several outlets declared Youngkin the winner the night before.

“While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in," the former Va. Gov and Clinton crony said in a statement.

He added that "protecting Virginia’s schools and voting rights, and fighting for affordable health care coverage and raising the minimum wage" are worthy causes.

McAuliffe added that he is "confident that the long-term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all."

However, when it comes to protecting public education, McAuliffe and Gabbard have extremely different views about how to go about doing that.

McAuliffe, whom Gabbard accused of looking to strip “parental rights,” got into hot water with parents across the state after a September debate in which he said, "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

Many credited McAuliffe's support for the teaching of CRT in public school classrooms, along with sexually explicit material taught under the guise of "health education," for his loss.

One major issue revolved around the novel "Beloved" by Toni Morrison.

The battle over the book ended up blowing up in McAuliffe's face, as the GOP aired an advertisement featuring a Fairfax County mother who in 2013 waged a legal battle against "Beloved" after her son shared excerpts of the novel with her when he was a senior in high school."

The book, written in 1987, tells the story of a family of former slaves and features explicit scenes of bestiality, sex, violence and infanticide. It's typically read by older students in advanced classes.

Some Democrats accused Youngkin of using "racist dog whistles" to attract far-right voters, a charge that Youngking denied. In his victory speech, Youngkin vowed to restore "excellence" in the state's schools while "embracing" parents, not driving the away.